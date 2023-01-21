Insights on the Atrial Fibrillation Global Market to 2028: by End-user, Type, Technology and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The Global Atrial Fibrillation Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

A-fib may not show any symptoms in many people. However, A-fib may result in palpitations, a quick, hammering pulse, shortness of breath, or weakness. Atrial fibrillation episodes can be intermittent or recurrent. Even though A-fib is often not a life-threatening illness, it is a significant medical issue that has to be treated properly to avoid stroke.

Medication, therapy to correct the heart rhythm, and catheter operations to obstruct incorrect cardiac signals are all possible forms of treatment for atrial fibrillation. A person with atrial fibrillation may also experience atrial flutter, a similar heart rhythm issue. Despite being a distinct arrhythmia, atrial flutter can be treated in a manner that is quite similar to that of atrial fibrillation.

An abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) known as atrial fibrillation (AF or A-fib) is defined by the fast and erratic beating of the atrial chambers of the heart. Short bouts of aberrant beating are frequently the first to appear, and over time, they often grow longer or never stop. It could also begin as another type of arrhythmia, such as atrial flutter, before changing into AF. Episodes could not show any symptoms.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Production of various atrial fibrillation products was slowed down by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, fewer COVID-19 cases are anticipated in the future with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine to the market. As a consequence, atrial fibrillation-specific businesses have reopened and are operating at full capacity. To respond to urgent events and develop new working methods, equipment and machinery producers must concentrate on safeguarding their workers, operations, and supply networks in the wake of the decline in COVID-19 infection cases.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac disorders

The widespread increase in obesity and cardiac disorders is a major driver of the atrial fibrillation industry. Additionally, cardiac illnesses are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and their prevalence is increasing quickly as a result of changing lifestyles.

Obesity is linked to an elevated likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), especially coronary heart disease and heart failure (HF) (CHD). The processes through which obesity raises the risk of CVD include modifications to body composition that may impact hemodynamics and modify the anatomy of the heart.

The geriatric population has increased quickly

Globally, the number of elderly people is steadily rising. The number of adults 65 and over in the globe was estimated at 703 million in 2019 by the UN organization. In the world's population, those 65 and older now make up 9% of the total, up from 6% in 1990. That number is predicted to increase to 16% by 2050, which would mean that one in every six people on the planet will be 65 or older.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Expensive therapy cost of atrial fibrillation

This technology is undoubtedly assisting in the market's outgrowth, but one aspect that is restricting expansion is the excessively expensive cost of the treatment procedure. Because it is expensive, it is not always appropriate to utilize it extensively. The first year following an atrial fibrillation diagnosis had the greatest expenses. The main cost component was the cost of admission, with the prices of the primary economy and medications only making up modest portions.

