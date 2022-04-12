U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Insights on the ATV and UTV Global Market to 2027 - Deployment of Safety and Addon Features Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global ATV and UTV Market

Global ATV and UTV Market
Global ATV and UTV Market

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ATV and UTV Market (2022-2027) by Vehicle Type, Displacement, Fuel Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global ATV and UTV Market is estimated to be USD 8.63 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.99 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global ATV and UTV Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global ATV and UTV Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Displacement, Fuel Type, End-User,and Geography.

  • Vehicle Type, the market is classified into All-terrain Vehicle (ATV), and Utility Task Vehicle (UTV).

  • Displacement, the market is classified into Less than 400 (cc), 400-800 (cc), and More than 800 (cc).

  • Fuel Type, the market is classified into Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and Solar.

  • End-User, the market is classified into Recreational, Sports, Agriculture and Utility.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aeon Motor Co Ltd, Arctic Cat, Bajaj Auto Limited, BRP Inc, Cectek, CFmoto, Deere and Company, Hisun Motors Crop, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Italika, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., Linhai, MaxTrade, LLC (Coolster), Odes Industries, Polaris Industries Inc., Quadro International Llc, Suzuki Motors Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd. (TGB), TaoTao Vehicles Company, LTD, Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nikola Motor Company, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global ATV and UTV Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global ATV and UTV Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global ATV and UTV Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Trend of Adventure Sports and Recreational Activities
4.1.2 Rise in Demand for ATV and UTV in Military Activities
4.1.3 Favorable Government Rules to Support Driving ATV s and UTVs On-Road
4.1.4 Players Increasing Focus on Female and Younger Audiences
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Ban on ATV and UTV Driving in Wildlife Area Due to Terrain Damage
4.2.2 High Maintenance Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Deployment of Safety and Addon Features
4.3.2 Introduction of Electric ATV and UTV
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Public Safety Precautions

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global ATV and UTV Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 All-terrain Vehicle (ATV)
6.3 Utility Task Vehicle (UTV)

7 Global ATV and UTV Market, By Displacement
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less than 400 (cc)
7.3 400-800 (cc)
7.4 More than 800 (cc)

8 Global ATV and UTV Market, By Fuel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gasoline
8.3 Diesel
8.4 Electric
8.5 Solar

9 Global ATV and UTV Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Recreational
9.3 Sports
9.4 Agriculture and Utility

10 Americas' Global ATV and UTV Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global ATV and UTV Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global ATV and UTV Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global ATV and UTV Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Aeon Motor Co Ltd
15.2 Arctic Cat
15.3 Bajaj Auto Limited
15.4 BRP Inc
15.5 Cectek
15.6 CFmoto
15.7 Deere and Company
15.8 Hisun Motors Crop
15.9 Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
15.10 Italika
15.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
15.12 Kubota Corporation
15.13 Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.
15.14 Linhai
15.15 MaxTrade, LLC (Coolster)
15.16 Odes Industries
15.17 Polaris Industries Inc.
15.18 Quadro International Llc
15.19 Suzuki Motors Corporation
15.20 Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd. (TGB)
15.21 TaoTao Vehicles Company, LTD
15.22 Textron Inc.
15.23 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
15.24 Nikola Motor Company

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygmszw

Attachment

