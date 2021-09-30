U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,351.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.25
    +56.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    -0.74 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.40
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    -1.11 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9800
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.44
    +611.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.05
    +16.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.82
    +10.66 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Insights on the Automated Visual Field Analyzer Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Static, Kinetic), by End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated visual field analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 265.5 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing frequency of new product launches and the rise in the incidence of ocular diseases such as glaucoma and cataract are key drivers to market growth.

The global impact of COVID-19 on eye health, along with population aging, and environmental and lifestyle changes are the factors expected to result in a substantial increase in the number of individuals suffering from visual impairment and blindness. At least 2.2 billion individuals worldwide have a near or far vision impairment.

Technological advancements in automated visual field analyzers have significantly reduced turnaround time and increased accuracy in visual field testing. One of the major such advances has been the introduction of new software algorithms. Some of the key reasons anticipated to drive the growth of the market include an increase in the frequency of new product launches. Novel tests of visual function are being developed as a result of recent technological advancements. Diagnostic testing using portable, low-cost equipment now enables the examination of patient populations with limited access to health care and permits testing to occur outside of the clinical environment or at home.

Many public and private organizations are taking steps to raise awareness about eye health and vision care among the general public, optometrists, and ophthalmologists for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases, such as conducting awareness and advertising campaigns and workshops. Additionally, several suppliers provide ophthalmologists and technician's hands-on training in visual field analyzers through courses, tutorials, and workshops. Such activities assist to raise knowledge about ocular illnesses and accessible diagnostic equipment, such as ophthalmic perimeters, which will drive the market.

Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Report Highlights

  • The static perimeters segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for automated visual field testing

  • The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and growing competition in healthcare service providers

  • The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increased ophthalmic disorders
3.4.1.2. Advancements in technology
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. High cost of automated visual field analyzer
3.4.2.2. Shortage of trained medical staff
3.5. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Automated Visual Field Analyzer: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Static
4.1.2. Kinetic
4.2. Product Market Share, 2016 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market by Product Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Static
4.5.1.1. Static market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)
4.5.2. Kinetic
4.5.2.1. Kinetic market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Automated Visual Field Analyzer: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Hospitals
5.1.2. Ophthalmic Clinics
5.1.3. Others
5.2. End-use Market Share, 2016 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by End Use Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Hospital
5.5.1.1. Hospital market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Ophthalmic clinics
5.5.2.1. Ophthalmic clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.3. Others
5.5.3.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. 8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. 8.2 Company/Competition Categorization
7.2.1. Innovators
7.3. 8.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
7.3.2. Key customers
7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
7.3.4. Carl Zeiss
7.3.4.1. Company overview
7.3.4.2. Financial performance
7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.5. Haag- Streit AG
7.3.5.1. Company overview
7.3.5.2. Financial performance
7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.6. Elektron Eye Technology
7.3.6.1. Company overview
7.3.6.2. Financial performance
7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.7. Heidelberg Engineering
7.3.7.1. Company overview
7.3.7.2. Financial performance
7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.8. Kowa Company, Ltd
7.3.8.1. Company overview
7.3.8.2. Financial performance
7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.9. Optopol
7.3.9.1. Company overview
7.3.9.2. Financial performance
7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.10. Oculus
7.3.10.1. Company overview
7.3.10.2. Financial performance
7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.11. Metrovision
7.3.11.1. Company overview
7.3.11.2. Financial performance
7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.12. Meda Co. Ltd.
7.3.12.1. Company overview
7.3.12.2. Financial performance
7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.13. Topcon
7.3.13.1. Company overview
7.3.13.2. Financial performance
7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8iykei

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Silver Is Looking Like a Bargain After Prices Dropped. What to Know.

    Silver’s value is at the metal’s lowest level in 14 months, and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields has fueled a retreat for precious metals that could see prices move even lower.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $148.50 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to wei

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • Should I Buy Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Dumped His Tesla Stock. He’s the Latest Booster to Sell.

    The founder of venture firm Social Capital has said in the past that Tesla stock could double or triple in price from $800 to $1,600 or $2,400.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Even if the Market Crashes

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 undoubtedly spooked investors and raised concerns about a possible market crash when it fell 2% and had its worst day in months. Fears of a market crash seem to never be too far away given the index has soared more than 50% since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, sending many stocks to all-time highs. Two such stocks are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Evergrande misses second offshore bond payment; some onshore investors get partial payment

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group missed paying bond interest due on Wednesday, two bondholders said, its second unpaid offshore debt obligation in a week, although the cash-strapped company on Thursday made a partial payment to some of its onshore investors. The company, reeling under a debt pile of $305 billion, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond, after having missed $83.5 million in coupon payments last Thursday. With liabilities equal to 2% of China's GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • This Is How Much Crypto To Hold in Your Portfolio

    From what kinds of returns to expect to how to buy in, here are tips for using crypto as an alternative asset in your portfolio.