U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,252.09
    +26.59 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,955.43
    -176.33 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,335.75
    +298.26 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,971.81
    +27.72 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.14 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.70
    -26.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.57 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0095 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    -0.0147 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    +0.6700 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,761.16
    +1,186.80 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.27
    +88.14 (+11.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Insights on the Automatic Door Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Door Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automatic door market reached a value of US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automatic door opens and closes when it senses an individual approaching towards it and works based on the changes in sound, light, pressure and motion. It is fast, safe, secure, easy-to-operate, and noise-free and consumes less space, saves energy, provides a hygienic environment and enables easy access to the premises. Consequently, it is widely installed in the residential, commercial and industrial spaces, including hospitals, airports, offices, supermarkets, shopping centers and train stations.

In recent years, the significant growth in the construction industry has emerged as one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Automatic doors are gaining widespread adoption to provide secure and convenient door access to differently-abled individuals. Furthermore, these doors find extensive applications in the defense and military sector to strengthen security, allow safe evacuation and minimize the need for the human workforce. Apart from this, the key market players are providing innovative features, such as bollards, boom barriers, and lock and shutter systems, to expand their market reach.

Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for automatic doors due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as these doors provide hands-free access to public places, such as offices and restaurants, and help minimize the risk of transmission. However, the lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries have led to a decline in the operational efficiency of various industries, including construction, which has hampered the market growth. The market is expected to revive once these restrictions are relaxed.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global automatic door market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automatic door market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automatic door market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automatic Door Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sliding
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Swinging
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Folding
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Commercial
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Industrial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Residential
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Group
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Deutschtec GmbH
13.3.2.1 Company Overview.o
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 dormakaba Holding AG
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 GEZE GmbH
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Nabtesco Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Sanwa Holdings Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30wp9o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-automatic-door-global-market-to-2027---by-type-application-and-region-301489677.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Are tech stocks now a screaming buy?

    Tech stocks continue to tank on geopolitical risk concerns. Is it time to back up the truck and buy?

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$4.7m Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) investment now that the company has lost CA$647m in value

    The recent price decline of 12% in Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s ( TSE:LSPD ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)?

    Every investor in ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

    On Wednesday, Ark snapped up shares of Twilio, Roblox, Coinbase and JD.com. It sold Twitter and Palantir Technologies.