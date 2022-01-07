U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Insights on the Automatic Power Factor Controller Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Crompton Greaves and EPCOS Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Research Report by Type, Component, Installation Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market size was estimated at USD 4,767.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,013.52 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% reaching USD 6,571.56 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automatic Power Factor Controller Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market, including ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, EPCOS AG, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., General Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, on Semiconductor Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Stmicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments, Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing adoption across end-use industries
5.2.2. Demand for energy conservation and reduce power losses
5.2.3. Rising need for inhibiting electronic apparatus from destruction
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High capital requirement for initial setup
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growing industrial sector in emerging economies
5.4.2. Global initiatives to improve efficiency and sustainability of power
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Designing complex circuits and to meet stringent government standards

6. Automatic Power Factor Controller Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Active APFCs
6.3. Passive APFCs

7. Automatic Power Factor Controller Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Capacitors
7.3. Displays
7.4. Microcontrollers
7.5. Relays
7.6. Resistors
7.7. Switches

8. Automatic Power Factor Controller Market, by Installation Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Self-Standing APFC Panels
8.3. Wall-Mounted APFC Panels

9. Automatic Power Factor Controller Market, by Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial
9.3. Enterprise
9.4. Manufacturing
9.5. Military
9.6. Utility

10. Americas Automatic Power Factor Controller Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Automatic Power Factor Controller Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automatic Power Factor Controller Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ABB Ltd.
14.2. Crompton Greaves Ltd.
14.3. Eaton Corporation PLC
14.4. EPCOS AG
14.5. Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.
14.6. General Electric Company
14.7. Larsen & Toubro Limited
14.8. on Semiconductor Corporation
14.9. Schneider Electric SE
14.10. Stmicroelectronics N.V.
14.11. Texas Instruments, Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf2ezs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-automatic-power-factor-controller-global-market-to-2026---featuring-abb-crompton-greaves-and-epcos-among-others-301456154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

