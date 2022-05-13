U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Insights on the Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Continental, Robert Bosch and Volkswagen Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), and By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the benefits and performance of using aquaplaning solutions in automobiles and rising incidents of road accidents.

Driving vehicles in the rainy season can make driving dangerous as the tires tend to lose friction. Besides, precipitation lowers the visibility of drivers, which could lead to fatal road accidents. Extreme rain events could lead to flooding, which could affect the traffic flow by reducing the capacity of roadways and increasing the probability of road accidents.

Hence, automobile manufacturers are introducing aquaplaning solutions in advanced vehicles to reduce the occurrence of road accidents around the globe. Ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry and increased focus of auto manufacturers to enhance safety for drivers in all road conditions, including driving on wet roads, are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

Increased investments in research and development activities and upgradation of existing infrastructure for more advanced vehicle systems are propelling the demand for aquaplaning solutions, which is supporting their market growth. Recently, the automotive giant company Bosch collaborated with Italdesign and EasyRain to ensure road safety of automobiles by developing Aquaplaning Intelligent Solution, integrating intelligent sensors with advanced driver assistance systems.

The aquaplaning solution is designed to improve the safety of automobiles as well as counter the problem of aquaplaning faced by automobiles. Rising environmental concerns and supportive government strategies to promote the sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the automotive aquaplaning solution market.

The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is segmented into vehicle type, propulsion, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive aquaplaning solution market is further divided into two-wheeler, passenger cars, LCV, and M&HCV.

Major players in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market include Continental AG, Bosch GmbH, Easyrain i.S.p.A., Italdesign, Giugiaro S.p.A., Volkswagen AG, among others.

Years Considered for This Report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

  • To classify and forecast global automotive aquaplaning solution market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive aquaplaning solution market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global automotive aquaplaning solution market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Service Center
5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall
5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5.4. Challenges/Unmet Needs

6. Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV)
6.2.2. By Propulsion (ICE, Electric)
6.2.3. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Region)

7. North America Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook

9. Europe & CIS Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook

10. South America Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
14.1.1. Continental AG
14.1.2. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.1.3. Easyrain i.S.p.A.
14.1.4. Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A.
14.1.5. Volkswagen AG

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2923p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-automotive-aquaplaning-solution-global-market-to-2027---featuring-continental-robert-bosch-and-volkswagen-among-others-301546903.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

