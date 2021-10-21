U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.50
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,370.00
    -107.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,336.75
    -40.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.90
    -10.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.66 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.90
    +0.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0810
    -0.2480 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,463.48
    +1,423.91 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.71
    +61.90 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.67
    -25.43 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Insights on the Automotive Blockchain Global Market to 2026 - Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Blockchain Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Provider, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 0.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.5%.

Market Dynamics

Blockchain technology is gaining importance in the automotive industry owing to the need for secure payments and digital access while interacting with other V2V communication. The increasing use of blockchain has helped in tracking and further ensuring transparency. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive blockchain market. The growing demand for better payments in logistics & transportation, mobility services and also increasing demand for the crypto currency market are further enhancing the growth opportunity for the blockchain market.

However, uncertainties involved in government regulations, data security concerns, lack of technical expertise, and limited scalability are some of the restraining factors that may have an impact on the growth of the global market during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Blockchain Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, Provider, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, and Hybrid Blockchain. Amongst all, the private blockchain segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as contracts, supply chain, financing, mobility solutions, and others. Amongst all, the mobility segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Provider, the market is classified as a middleware provider, infrastructure & protocols provider, and application & solution provider. Amongst all, the infrastructure and protocols segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Amongst the two, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Propulsion, the market is classified as ICE and electric vehicles. Amongst the two, the ICE segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments
1. SHIFTMobility Inc has launched CarCheck Pro vehicle inspections that can enable any service center to quickly add or retrieve vehicle information from blockchains via an integrated VIN scanner or license plate lookup and share with their customers. - 22nd May 2018
2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, UBS, and IBM Corp shall jointly develop an automotive platform for mobility services based on blockchain technology. The open automotive transaction platform known as Car eWallet technology can enable auto-pay of transactions at the electric vehicle charging station. - 14th September 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BigchainDB GmbH, carVertical, Helbiz, ShiftMobility, RSK Labs, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and XAIN etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Blockchain Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Blockchain technology is gaining importance in the automotive industry owing to the need for secure payments and digital access while interacting with other V2V communication. The increasing use of blockchain has helped in tracking and further ensuring transparency. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive blockchain market. The growing demand for better payments in logistics & transportation, mobility services and also increasing demand for the crypto currency market are further enhancing the growth opportunity for the blockchain market.

However, uncertainties involved in government regulations, data security concerns, lack of technical expertise, and limited scalability are some of the restraining factors that may have an impact on the growth of the global market during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Need for secure digital access and payments in the automotive sector
4.2.1.2 Adoption of Blockchain technology in the automotive supply chain
4.2.1.3 Growth in digital transactions
4.2.1.4 Reduced operational cost
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Uncertainties involved in government regulations
4.2.2.2 Limited Scalability
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Advancements in autonomous vehicles
4.2.3.2 Technological advancements
4.2.3.3 Demand for blockchain-based smart contracts
4.2.3.4 Rising demand for Crypto-currencies
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Concerns over security, privacy, and control
4.2.4.2 Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Public Blockchain
6.3 Private Blockchain
6.4 Consortium Blockchain
6.5 Hybrid Blockchain

7 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application
7.1 Contracts
7.2 Supply Chain
7.3 Financing
7.4 Mobility solutions
7.5 Others

8 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Middleware Provider
8.3 Infrastructure and Protocols Provider
8.4 Application and Solution Provider

9 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Vehicles Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Car
9.3 Commercial Vehicles

10 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Propulsion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 ICE
10.3 Electric Vehicle
10.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
10.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
10.3.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding

13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.2 Accenture
13.3 Microsoft
13.4 Carvertical
13.5 Xain
13.6 HCL
13.7 Tech Mahindra
13.8 NXM Labs
13.9 Carblock
13.10 Cube
13.11 Context Labs
13.12 Shiftmobility
13.13 BigchainDB
13.14 Dashride
13.15 Consensys
13.16 Foam
13.17 RSK Labs
13.18 GEM
13.19 Ethereum
13.20 Helbiz Mobility System PTE Ltd
13.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmuv2w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

    (Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit margin guidance, defying some analysts' fears of a cut. However, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly saw little let up in inflationary pressures, in a potential blow to central bankers who are hoping the current spike in prices will be transitory.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat