Insights on the Automotive LiDAR Global Market to 2028 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

LiDAR, also refer as "'light detection and ranging'", is essentially a sonar that uses pulsed laser waves to map the angle, velocity, and distance to surrounding objects with high precision. It is used by a large number of semi and fully autonomous vehicles to navigate environments in real time. LiDAR can sense lane markings, classify objects, and can be also used to correctly position an autonomous vehicle. Its advantages include impressively accurate depth perception, which allows LiDAR to know the distance to an object to within a few centimeters, up to 1000m away. LiDAR, in contrast, offers precise 3D measurement data over short to long ranges, even in challenging weather and lighting conditions. This technology can be combined with other sensory data to provide a more reliable representation of both static and moving objects in the vehicle's environment. Therefore, the LiDARs are used in many critical automotive and mobility applications, including advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.



Factors such as increasing developments of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicle, growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles and Increasing investments & funding in LiDAR startups are expected to drive the market growth. However, high Cost of LiDAR system and environmental constraints & optical vulnerability pose a challenge for use of LiDAR hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancement in automotive LiDAR and emergence of 4D LiDAR are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The automotive LiDAR market is segmented into application, technology, range, vehicle type and region. By application, the market is divided into sealed semi-autonomous vehicle, and autonomous vehicles. By technology, it is classified into mechanical LiDAR and solid-state LiDAR. By range, it is bifurcate into short- & mid-range and long-range. By vehicle type it is divided into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric & hybrid. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Following the directions of the WHO for minimizing the spread of the virus, governments of various countries have set up lockdown and trade restrictions, which has disrupted the exports of automotive parts, especially from China, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the US. Therefore, the reduced production of automobiles due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants is expected to impact the demand for LiDAR sensors in the automotive sector negatively. However, the pandemic is expected to have an indirect effect on the market. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry is expected to revive in the near future. Realizing the benefit of contactless and driverless delivery in a world of physical distancing, many logistics companies, delivery companies, and the food delivery companies starting adoption of autonomous vehicles, in which LiDAR is the integral part.



This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive LiDAR market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall global automotive LiDAR market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive LiDAR market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global automotive LiDAR market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing developments of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle

3.5.1.2. Growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles

3.5.1.3. Increasing investments and funding in LiDAR startups

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of LiDAR system

3.5.2.2. Environmental constraints and optical vulnerability pose a challenge for use of LiDAR

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid technological advancement in automotive LiDAR

3.5.3.2. Emergence of 4D LiDAR

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on global automotive LiDAR market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Microeconomic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macroeconomic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on automotive LiDAR industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Autonomous Vehicles

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mechanical LiDAR

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Solid-state LiDAR

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY RANGE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Short- or Mid-range

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Long-range

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Electric & Hybrid

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. CONTINENTAL AG

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. First Sensor AG

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. IBEO AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS GMBH

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Innoviz Technologies Ltd

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. R&D expenditure

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. LEDDARTECH INC.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Luminar Technologies Inc.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. OUSTER, INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Valeo

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.10. VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. R&D expenditure

9.10.6. Business performance

9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

