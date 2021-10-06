U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.23
    +7.51 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.60
    +21.93 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,478.98
    +45.15 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.55
    -11.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    -1.69 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4380
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,663.78
    +4,123.77 (+8.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.38
    +57.28 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Insights on the Automotive LiDAR Global Market to 2028 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive LiDAR Market by Application and Electric & Hybrid: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

LiDAR, also refer as "'light detection and ranging'", is essentially a sonar that uses pulsed laser waves to map the angle, velocity, and distance to surrounding objects with high precision. It is used by a large number of semi and fully autonomous vehicles to navigate environments in real time. LiDAR can sense lane markings, classify objects, and can be also used to correctly position an autonomous vehicle. Its advantages include impressively accurate depth perception, which allows LiDAR to know the distance to an object to within a few centimeters, up to 1000m away. LiDAR, in contrast, offers precise 3D measurement data over short to long ranges, even in challenging weather and lighting conditions. This technology can be combined with other sensory data to provide a more reliable representation of both static and moving objects in the vehicle's environment. Therefore, the LiDARs are used in many critical automotive and mobility applications, including advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

Factors such as increasing developments of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicle, growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles and Increasing investments & funding in LiDAR startups are expected to drive the market growth. However, high Cost of LiDAR system and environmental constraints & optical vulnerability pose a challenge for use of LiDAR hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancement in automotive LiDAR and emergence of 4D LiDAR are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The automotive LiDAR market is segmented into application, technology, range, vehicle type and region. By application, the market is divided into sealed semi-autonomous vehicle, and autonomous vehicles. By technology, it is classified into mechanical LiDAR and solid-state LiDAR. By range, it is bifurcate into short- & mid-range and long-range. By vehicle type it is divided into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric & hybrid. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Following the directions of the WHO for minimizing the spread of the virus, governments of various countries have set up lockdown and trade restrictions, which has disrupted the exports of automotive parts, especially from China, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the US. Therefore, the reduced production of automobiles due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants is expected to impact the demand for LiDAR sensors in the automotive sector negatively. However, the pandemic is expected to have an indirect effect on the market. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry is expected to revive in the near future. Realizing the benefit of contactless and driverless delivery in a world of physical distancing, many logistics companies, delivery companies, and the food delivery companies starting adoption of autonomous vehicles, in which LiDAR is the integral part.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive LiDAR market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall global automotive LiDAR market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive LiDAR market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current global automotive LiDAR market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market share analysis (2020)
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing developments of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle
3.5.1.2. Growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles
3.5.1.3. Increasing investments and funding in LiDAR startups
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High cost of LiDAR system
3.5.2.2. Environmental constraints and optical vulnerability pose a challenge for use of LiDAR
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Rapid technological advancement in automotive LiDAR
3.5.3.2. Emergence of 4D LiDAR
3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on global automotive LiDAR market
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks
3.6.1.1. COVID-19
3.6.2. Microeconomic impact analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer trends
3.6.2.2. Technology trends
3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends
3.6.3. Macroeconomic impact analysis
3.6.3.1. GDP
3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment index
3.6.4. Impact on automotive LiDAR industry analysis

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
4.1. Overview
4.2. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis by country
4.3. Autonomous Vehicles
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Overview
5.2. Mechanical LiDAR
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis by country
5.3. Solid-state LiDAR
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY RANGE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Short- or Mid-range
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis by country
6.3. Long-range
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
7.1. Overview
7.2. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis by country
7.3. Electric & Hybrid
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. CONTINENTAL AG
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. First Sensor AG
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. R&D expenditure
9.2.7. Business performance
9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. IBEO AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS GMBH
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Innoviz Technologies Ltd
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. R&D expenditure
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. LEDDARTECH INC.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.6. Luminar Technologies Inc.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. R&D expenditure
9.6.7. Business performance
9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. OUSTER, INC.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. Valeo
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.10. VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. R&D expenditure
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm0u8x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-automotive-lidar-global-market-to-2028---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301394353.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks that billionaire Rob Citrone is selling. You can skip our detailed analysis of Citrone’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, and go directly to Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 5 Stocks. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager and the co-founder of […]

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and if offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a