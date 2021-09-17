U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Insights on the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Dura Automotive Systems, Lauren Plastics and Minth Group Among Others

Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market Research Report by Vehicle, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market size was estimated at USD 15.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 16.86 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.80% to reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Vehicle, the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market was studied across Electric Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Car.

  • Based on Component Type, the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market was studied across Exterior Sealing, Glass Run Channel Seals, and Roof Ditch Molding Seals. The Exterior Sealing is further studied across Door seals on body and door, Front windshield seal, Glass encapsulations, Hood seals, Rear windshield seal, Trunk seals, and Waist belt seals.

  • Based on Region, the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, including Copper- Standard Holdings Inc., Dura Automotive Systems, Henniges Automotive Holding Inc., Hutchinson SA, Lauren Plastics LLC, Magna International Inc., Minth Group Ltd., Rehau Group, Standard Profil A.S., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, The ITB Group, Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Demand for lightweight sealants to decrease the weight of vehicle and increase fuel efficiency
5.1.1.2. Rising production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for advanced and modified elastomers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of production and the availability of laser technology as an alternative
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing inclusion of electric vehicles globally
5.1.3.2. Advancements and application of thermoplastic material in sealing systems
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns with installation and design
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, by Vehicle
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Electric Vehicle
6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle
6.4. Light Commercial Vehicle
6.5. Passenger Car

7. Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, by Component Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Exterior Sealing
7.2.1. Door seals on body and door
7.2.2. Front windshield seal
7.2.3. Glass encapsulations
7.2.4. Hood seals
7.2.5. Rear windshield seal
7.2.6. Trunk seals
7.2.7. Waist belt seals
7.3. Glass Run Channel Seals
7.4. Roof Ditch Molding Seals

8. Americas Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Copper- Standard Holdings Inc.
12.2. Dura Automotive Systems
12.3. Henniges Automotive Holding Inc.
12.4. Hutchinson SA
12.5. Lauren Plastics LLC
12.6. Magna International Inc.
12.7. Minth Group Ltd.
12.8. Rehau Group
12.9. Standard Profil A.S.
12.10. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
12.11. The ITB Group, Ltd.
12.12. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uytub4

