Insights on the Autonomous Train Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Train Type, Automation Grade, Technology, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Global Autonomous Train Market

Global Autonomous Train Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Train Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous train market reached a value of US$ 7.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Autonomous trains are driverless mass-transit locomotives that are monitored from the control station and operated automatically without any human intervention. Some of the commonly used autonomous passenger and freight trains include metros, monorails, light rails and high-speed rail or bullet trains. They are managed through stations that control the arrival, departure, movement, and automatic halting of the trains. Autonomous trains consist of an odometer, tachometer, radio set, camera, and accelerometer. In comparison to manually controlled trains, autonomous trains have improved acceleration capabilities, enhanced system efficiency, and reduced ongoing operational costs while providing consistent train speed and safety

Autonomous Train Market Trends:

The increasing electrification and automation of the transportation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Autonomous trains are integrated with advanced systems that provide improved control over stopping, departure and movement of the locomotive between stations. They also offer automatic and sensor-based opening and closing of doors to enhance passenger safety and convenience.

Moreover, the rising demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport systems is providing a thrust to the market growth. Autonomous trains run on ground and underground levels and are highly secured by walls and fences to prevent trespassing and fatalities. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with railway systems, are favoring the market growth.

These technologies aid in improving the overall operational efficiency and maintaining freight operations and systems. In line with this, the widespread adoption of communications-based train control (CBTC) technology to reduce the time intervals between trains is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to improve public transportation systems, along with rising environment consciousness among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous train market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, train type, automation grade, technology and application

Breakup by Component:

  • Camera

  • Accelerometer

  • Odometer

  • Tachometer

  • Radio set

  • Others

Breakup by Train Type:

  • Metro/Monorail

  • Light Rail

  • High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train

Breakup by Automation Grade:

  • GoA 1

  • GoA 2

  • GoA 3

  • GoA 4

Breakup by Technology:

  • CBTC

  • ERTMS

  • ATC

  • PTC

Breakup by Application:

  • Passenger Train

  • Freight Train

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Belden Inc., Bombardier Inc., CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A., CRRC Corporation Limited, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Thales Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global autonomous train market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous train market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the train type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the automation grade?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global autonomous train market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

