Insights on the B2B Payments Global Market to 2027 - by Payment Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region

The global B2B payments market reached a value of US$ 942.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,563.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

B2B payments are financial transactions taking place between two or more businesses for an exchange of goods or services. They are processed using secure gateways and offer multiple payment options for getting faster payments, improving cash flow, and expanding at a quicker rate. As they are easy to trace and assist in avoiding ambiguity and discrepancy between merchants, B2B payments find extensive applications in the manufacturing, information and technology (IT), telecom, metals and mining, energy and utilities, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.



B2B Payments Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in export and import of goods and services across the globe, which can be accredited to numerous efforts undertaken by governing authorities to reduce trade barriers. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, businesses of different industry verticals are focusing on global expansion. This, coupled with the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the utilization of the automated clearing house (ACH) in B2B payments as it is relatively faster and more efficient. The escalating demand for B2B payments in large enterprises for enhancing their market value and increasing their sales of goods and services via online channels is also positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising employment of automation in B2B payment systems for networking and connecting with various suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key market players are engaging in partnerships and collaborations to offer more comprehensive B2B payment solutions, which is projected to increase their overall profitability.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Inc., Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paystand Inc., Stripe Inc., Visa Inc. and Wise Payments Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global B2B payments market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global B2B payments market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global B2B payments market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global B2B Payments Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Payment Type

6.1 Domestic Payments

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cross-Border Payments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Payment Mode

7.1 Traditional

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Digital

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Metals and Mining

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Energy and Utilities

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 American Express Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bank of America Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Capital One

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Citigroup Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Mastercard Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Payoneer Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Paystand Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Stripe Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Visa Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Wise Payments Limited

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

