Insights on the B2B Sports Nutrition Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Nutrition, Glanbia and Herbalife International Among Others
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Sports Nutrition Market Research Report by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 1,617.01 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,785.50 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.75% to reach USD 2,985.20 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the B2B Sports Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market, including Abbott Nutrition Inc, Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, GNC Holdings, Inc., Herbalife International, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International, MusclePharm, OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o.o., Post Holdings Inc., Science in Sport PLC, The Bountiful Company, The Hut Group, The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc., and Ultimate Nutrition, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of nutritional products
5.2.2. Growth in the number of recreational & lifestyle users
5.2.3. Surge in the disposable income of the consumers
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost of protein supplements
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Rise in investment by different private and public sector companies
5.4.2. Robust urbanization in the emerging markets
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Availability of substitute products
6. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cognitive Repairment
6.3. Endurance
6.4. Energy
6.5. Immunity Enhancement
6.6. Muscle Growth
6.7. Recovery
6.8. Strength Training
6.9. Weight Management
7. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Fitness Studio
7.3. Gyms
7.4. Sports Academies
8. Americas B2B Sports Nutrition Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific B2B Sports Nutrition Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa B2B Sports Nutrition Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Abbott Nutrition Inc
12.2. Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited
12.3. Clif Bar & Company
12.4. Glanbia PLC
12.5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
12.6. GNC Holdings, Inc.
12.7. Herbalife International, Inc.
12.8. Iovate Health Sciences International
12.9. MusclePharm
12.10. OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o.o.
12.11. Post Holdings Inc.
12.12. Science in Sport PLC
12.13. The Bountiful Company
12.14. The Hut Group
12.15. The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc.
12.16. Ultimate Nutrition, Inc
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbtzyu
