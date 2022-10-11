U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.25
    -2.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,268.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,973.25
    -11.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -1.22 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8980
    +0.0100 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +1.77 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5430
    -0.1480 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.63
    -123.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.44
    -7.69 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.51
    -40.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Insights on the Band Saw Blades Global Market to 2028 - Increase in Woodworking and Metalworking Processes is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Band Saw Blades Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By TPI, Material, and Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The band saw blades market is expected to grow from US$ 1,162.48 million in 2022 to US$ 1,347.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The North America band saw blades market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The rising standard disposable income of population is providing lucrative opportunities for fixtures production enterprises, which is expected to propel the demand for band saw blades during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased funding in the infrastructure industry drives the growth of the all assisting industries, including the saw blade enterprises, bolstering the demand for band saw blades. In addition, the construction sector is experiencing growth due to rapid urbanization, as the production sector is one of the foremost customers of saws.

The European band saw blade market is expected to record steady growth during the forecast period owing to increased remodeling and refurbishment activities across the region. Developed governments are remodeling old and high-rise buildings, which would increase the use of band saw blades. In addition, demand for band saws is expected to grow slightly in Europe in the future, although GDP has increased slightly. However, sluggish furniture demand is expected in Eastern Europe and CIS countries, which could hinder the growth of the band saw market in the region.

Technological advancements have led to the launch of a new range of bi-metal band saw blade products, raising the global performance standard in wood-cutting. Band Saw Blades Market players are investing significantly in research and development and collaborating with experts on multiple rounds of testing, prototyping, and optimization for the development of high-performance blades for general purpose cutting, production cutting, structural steel cutting, and tough exotic alloys cutting.

Growth in the extensive field testing has increased the demand for high-performance band saw blades. Manufacturers of band saw blades have taken important steps toward the design of large cutting tools, such as band saw blades, in the last few years. Many have improved their methods of applying coatings, and such coated blades have steadily gained industry acceptance in high-production woodworking and meat processing shops.

The emergence of a wide variety of blades with advanced and application-specific coatings, such as titanium nitride (TiN) and aluminum titanium nitride (AlTiN), delivers high productivity and increases life. Coated bi-metal blades offer high sawing and feed rates and increase blade life. The band saw blade manufacturers are currently researching and developing nano-composite third-generation PVD coatings and band saw blades with a tooth design that provides a larger tooth cross section and tooth geometry.

Band saw works by contacting the workpiece that cuts the saw blade and passing the cutting teeth through the workpiece. The band saw blade is supported and driven by the drive and idler wheels. The latest band saws incorporate a dust collector, rack, and pinion saw blade holder adjustment system. The global band saw blades market is growing moderately owing to the economic development and improvement in the construction & housing sector.

The manufacturing and sale of band saws are parts of the woodworking machinery market. However, it is smaller than other equipment industries, especially construction and mining equipment. Band saws are essential for thousands of small businesses and DIY enthusiasts. Demand for band saws is directly related to the growth of the construction and manufacturing industries.

Fluctuations in global trade in woodworking machines and thus band saws can be primarily due to slowing economic growth and falling raw material prices in key Band Saw Blades markets. In addition, the softwood and hardwood prices play an important role in the development of the band saw blades market. There is a rising emphasis on computer-controlled band saws to facilitate Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Band Saw Blades Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Band Saw Blades Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in woodworking and metalworking processes
5.1.2 Growing demands for high-speed bi-metal band saw blades
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High cost of maintenance of band saw blade
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Expansion of construction projects in the developing economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Development of advanced coating materials to increase bandsaw blade performance
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Band Saw Blades Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Band Saw Blades Market Global Overview
6.2 Global Band Saw Blades Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players

7. Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - TPI
7.1 Overview
7.2 Band Saw Blades Market, By TPI (2021 And 2028)
7.3 Less Than 3 Tpi
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Less than 3 Tpi: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 4 Tpi to 6 Tpi
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 4 Tpi to 6 Tpi: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 More than 7 Tpi
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 More than 7 Tpi: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Material
8.1 Overview
8.2 Band Saw Blades Market, By Material (2021 And 2028)
8.3 Bi-Metal
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Bi-Metal: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Carbon Steel
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Carbon Steel: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Band Saw Blades Market, By Application (2021 And 2028)
9.3 Wood Cutting
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Wood Cutting: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Meat Processing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Meat Processing: Band Saw Blades Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Band Saw Blades Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Band Saw Blades Market
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative

13. Company Profiles
13.1 BAHCO (SNA Europe)
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co.,Ltd.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Friedrich Bickenbach GmbH & Co. KG
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Gi - Esse Salvador S.r.l.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 HABUR -SAWS GmbH
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 KYOCERA UNIMERCO
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 LENOX
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 NACHI FUJIKOSHI CORP
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 The Bandsaw Shop
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 L. S. Starrett Company
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lwr5d

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-band-saw-blades-global-market-to-2028---increase-in-woodworking-and-metalworking-processes-is-driving-growth-301645782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • Ripple Builds New Partnerships in France and Sweden Despite Crypto Bear Market

    Ripple inked deals with Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces Lemonway and Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht focused on the Thailand remittances corridor.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Petrol prices rise for first time in three months after Opec chokes off supply

    Petrol prices have started to rise again after more than three months of falls, dealing a fresh blow to household budgets.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • American Airline Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast

    American Airlines shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.