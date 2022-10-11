Insights on the Band Saw Blades Global Market to 2028 - Increase in Woodworking and Metalworking Processes is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Band Saw Blades Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By TPI, Material, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The band saw blades market is expected to grow from US$ 1,162.48 million in 2022 to US$ 1,347.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The North America band saw blades market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The rising standard disposable income of population is providing lucrative opportunities for fixtures production enterprises, which is expected to propel the demand for band saw blades during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased funding in the infrastructure industry drives the growth of the all assisting industries, including the saw blade enterprises, bolstering the demand for band saw blades. In addition, the construction sector is experiencing growth due to rapid urbanization, as the production sector is one of the foremost customers of saws.

The European band saw blade market is expected to record steady growth during the forecast period owing to increased remodeling and refurbishment activities across the region. Developed governments are remodeling old and high-rise buildings, which would increase the use of band saw blades. In addition, demand for band saws is expected to grow slightly in Europe in the future, although GDP has increased slightly. However, sluggish furniture demand is expected in Eastern Europe and CIS countries, which could hinder the growth of the band saw market in the region.

Technological advancements have led to the launch of a new range of bi-metal band saw blade products, raising the global performance standard in wood-cutting. Band Saw Blades Market players are investing significantly in research and development and collaborating with experts on multiple rounds of testing, prototyping, and optimization for the development of high-performance blades for general purpose cutting, production cutting, structural steel cutting, and tough exotic alloys cutting.

Growth in the extensive field testing has increased the demand for high-performance band saw blades. Manufacturers of band saw blades have taken important steps toward the design of large cutting tools, such as band saw blades, in the last few years. Many have improved their methods of applying coatings, and such coated blades have steadily gained industry acceptance in high-production woodworking and meat processing shops.

The emergence of a wide variety of blades with advanced and application-specific coatings, such as titanium nitride (TiN) and aluminum titanium nitride (AlTiN), delivers high productivity and increases life. Coated bi-metal blades offer high sawing and feed rates and increase blade life. The band saw blade manufacturers are currently researching and developing nano-composite third-generation PVD coatings and band saw blades with a tooth design that provides a larger tooth cross section and tooth geometry.

Band saw works by contacting the workpiece that cuts the saw blade and passing the cutting teeth through the workpiece. The band saw blade is supported and driven by the drive and idler wheels. The latest band saws incorporate a dust collector, rack, and pinion saw blade holder adjustment system. The global band saw blades market is growing moderately owing to the economic development and improvement in the construction & housing sector.

The manufacturing and sale of band saws are parts of the woodworking machinery market. However, it is smaller than other equipment industries, especially construction and mining equipment. Band saws are essential for thousands of small businesses and DIY enthusiasts. Demand for band saws is directly related to the growth of the construction and manufacturing industries.

Fluctuations in global trade in woodworking machines and thus band saws can be primarily due to slowing economic growth and falling raw material prices in key Band Saw Blades markets. In addition, the softwood and hardwood prices play an important role in the development of the band saw blades market. There is a rising emphasis on computer-controlled band saws to facilitate Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing.

