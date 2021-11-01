Insights on the Barrier Systems Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrier Systems Market by Type, Function, Access Control Device, End-use and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Barrier systems play a major role in ensuring the safety solutions for commercial buildings, airports, residential lanes, roadways, railways, and others. These systems are installed for the efficient management of vehicles and to avoid the intrusion of vehicles. In commercial infrastructures such as commercial and institutional buildings, complexes, and residential areas, these barrier systems are installed. The Barrier Systems Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 9.84% CAGR by 2026.

Factors including dramatically growing construction and automobile industries lead to escalating demand for various safety solutions such as the crash barrier systems, fences, and gates. Also, there is a significant impact on the barrier systems market growth over the forecast period due to the enormously increasing commercial real estate related to the adaptation of transport infrastructure across the world. The huge cost owing to the barrier collision and stagnant growth of the market will limit the growth of the barrier systems market.



Barrier Systems Market based on Type

Bollards

Crash Barrier Systems

Drop Arms

Fences

Others

Barrier Systems Market based on Function

Active

Passive

Barrier Systems Market based on Access Control Device

Biometric Systems

Perimeter Security Systems & Alarms

Token & Reader Technology

Turnstile

Others

Barrier Systems Market based on End-use

Commercial

Data Centers

Financial Institutions

Government

Industrial

Petrochemical

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Barrier Systems Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the market based on type, the crash barrier system segment has a significant share in the barrier systems market. This is because the rising installment of these systems through highways reduces the effect of vehicles at high speed and avoids accidents and fatalities. Most importantly, these systems require minimal maintenance costs compared to other barrier systems.



As per the function segmentation, the passive function has a maximum portion of the barrier system market share. This is due to the increasing usage of these barriers in commercial and residential building construction areas. They prevent vehicle intrusion in the construction areas to protect buildings. Passive barriers are primarily installed in end-use industries due to their uncomplicated and easy-to-operate capabilities.



If analyzed market by the access control device, the token and reader technology is predicted to account for the highest share of the barrier systems market. This technology is most widely used by civil disaster administrators, emergency response personnel, and law enforcement agencies incorporated in the access control panels. This technology also helps track the access control system activity, facility configuration, and user permissions.



The military and defense end-users play a primary role in the barrier systems market share. The primary role is attributed to the rising deployment of these systems to protect infrastructural and personnel in the military, security, and environmental applications. Moreover, various vendors are focusing on manufacturing systems with versatile and modular configurations.



North America is witnessing a substantial share in the barrier systems market. The terrorist activities in this region are the primary reason for the wide adoption of the barrier system in the military and defense industry to enhance security and safeguard the citizens from war threats.



High investments in railways, roadways, and airport constructions around the world may create the requirement to deploy safety barrier systems. Roadway construction, such as highways and flyovers, needs crash barrier systems to minimize road accidents. The growth of the airport network is anticipated to generate the need for bollards in the entrance and exit, security checkpoints, passenger queues, drop arms in the vehicle parking areas, and vehicle entrance. Thus, the aspects mentioned above are driving the market growth.



This report provides the profiles of the major competitors of market-Delta Scientific Corporation, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Gramm Barrier Systems Limited, Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd, FutureNet Group Inc., Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Trinity Industries Inc., and Barrier1 Systems Inc.



Hence, the barrier systems have a prominent role in the expanding building and construction sector since these barriers are more efficient in protecting the buildings. Moreover, the increasing incidence of accidents is minimized with the help of the crash barrier systems.

The report provides a complete perception of the market growth factors and other factors that positively and negatively influence market growth.

This study defines every segment and sub-segment and their share in the market growth.

Further, this report offers an analysis of the imminent trends and preferences of consumers.

In-depth analyses are given about the key competitors of the market in response to their dynamic strategies, new product launches, and expansion of the business.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bollards

5.3. Crash Barrier Systems

5.4. Drop Arms

5.5. Fences

5.6. Others



6. Function: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Active

6.3. Passive



7. Access Control Device: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Biometric Systems

7.3. Perimeter Security Systems & Alarms

7.4. Token & Reader Technology

7.5. Turnstile

7.6. Others



8. End-use: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Data Centers

8.4. Financial Institutions

8.5. Government

8.6. Industrial

8.7. Petrochemical

8.8. Military & Defense

8.9. Transportation

8.10. Others



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.2.2. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Delta Scientific Corporation

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Offerings

11.1.4. Developments

11.1.5. Business Strategy

11.2. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financial Overview

11.2.3. Product Offerings

11.2.4. Developments

11.2.5. Business Strategy

11.3. Gramm Barrier Systems Limited

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financial Overview

11.3.3. Product Offerings

11.3.4. Developments

11.3.5. Business Strategy

11.4. Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financial Overview

11.4.3. Product Offerings

11.4.4. Developments

11.4.5. Business Strategy

11.5. FutureNet Group Inc.

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financial Overview

11.5.3. Product Offerings

11.5.4. Developments

11.5.5. Business Strategy

11.6. Automatic Systems

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financial Overview

11.6.3. Product Offerings

11.6.4. Developments

11.6.5. Business Strategy

11.7. Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financial Overview

11.7.3. Product Offerings

11.7.4. Developments

11.7.5. Business Strategy

11.8. Lindsay Corporation

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financial Overview

11.8.3. Product Offerings

11.8.4. Developments

11.8.5. Business Strategy

11.9. Tata Steel Limited

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financial Overview

11.9.3. Product Offerings

11.9.4. Developments

11.9.5. Business Strategy

11.10. Trinity Industries Inc.

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financial Overview

11.10.3. Product Offerings

11.10.4. Developments

11.10.5. Business Strategy



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. Barrier1 Systems Inc.

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Products & Services

12.1.3. Business Strategy



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure



