Insights on the Battery Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives a complete insight on the battery classified on basis of type (primary & secondary), technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium & nickel metal hydride), and application (automotive, industrial & portable). The overall battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecasted period of 2021-26.
Globally the secondary battery type has been an unbeatable market dominator. The number of people without access to electricity in the African region is to increase by over 600 million in 2030, despite efforts to boost electrification. The Sub-Saharan and rural south Asian regions, in particular, are expected to be one of the central hotspots for off-grid solar initiatives. As a result, the use of energy storage with solar photovoltaic technology has been gaining popularity in these countries, which is likely to create an enormous opportunity for the battery market. The Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region together are expected to account for a market share of over 50% by the end of the forecasted period.
The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to cross a market of USD 60 Billion by the end of the forecasted period, recording the highest CAGR. Major factors driving the market include declining prices, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, growing renewable sector, and increased sale of consumer electronics. On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is the hindrance to the market growth. Significant increases in battery energy density will probably require a disruptive technology involving a lithium anode. The market-leading segment of lead-acid batteries is expected to report the lowest CAGR of 5.98% through the forecasted period. High demand for portable electronics, including LCDs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices such as fitness bands, is boosting the market growth. The market is expected to observe substantial growth on account of technological advancements in terms of enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and product innovation.
The automotive sector recorded at a market of USD 37.65 Billion in 2015 is expected to be the major application segment for the battery market in the near future. In the current market scenario, policy support plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Policy support enables market growth by making vehicles appealing to consumers, reducing risks for investors, and encouraging manufacturers to develop electric vehicles on a large scale. Falling battery prices and improving technology are expected to bring price-competitive electric vehicles to the market, creating a demand for battery technologies. The share of portable battery applications is expected to decline further to a share of 32.54% by the end of the year 2026.
New markets that further boost battery growth are the electric bicycle and storage systems for renewable energy, from which homeowners, businesses, and developing nations are benefiting. Large grid storage batteries collect surplus energy during high activity and bridge the gap when the input is low or when user demand is heavy. The market comprises a network of players, including major global players as well as localized regional players. Most of these companies are headquartered in China, making it the highest contributing country, with 12.69% in 2020. Key players in the global battery market Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, Delphi Automotive LLP, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation among others.
Companies Mentioned:
A123 System LLC, BYD Company Limited, C&D Technologies Inc, Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited, GS Yuasa International Limited, Hitachi Chemical Corporation Limited, LG Chem Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Group SA, Samsung Corporation Limited, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation
Key Points Covered in this report:
Market Evolution through value and volume CAGRs at different verticals
Detailed discussion on the market dynamics that influence the market and the possible opportunities
In sights on the market leader's performance including market shares, strategies, products, financial positions, etc
This report would help you answer the following questions:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Battery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Battery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which region outstands in the Global Battery Market?
4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Battery Market?
5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Battery Market?
6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Battery Market?
7. What are the major company in the Global Battery Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Methodology
3. Global Battery Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size by Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Battery Type
4.2.2. By Battery Technology
4.2.3. By Application
4.2.4. By Region
4.2.5. By Country
4.2.6. By Company
4.3. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
4.4. Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook
4.5. Global Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Outlook
4.6. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Outlook
5. North America Battery Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size by Value
5.2. Market Share
5.2.1. By Battery Type
5.2.2. By Battery Technology
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.4. By Country
5.3. US Battery Market Outlook
5.3.1. Market Size by Value
5.3.2. Market Share
5.3.2.1 By Battery Technology
5.3.2.2 By Application
5.4. Mexico Battery Market Outlook
5.4.1. Market Size by Value
5.4.2. Market Share
5.4.2.1 By Battery Technology
5.4.2.2 By Application
5.5. Canada Battery Market Outlook
5.5.1. Market Size by Value
5.5.2. Market Share
5.5.2.1 By Battery Technology
5.5.2.2 By Application
6. Europe Battery Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Battery Type
6.2.2. By Battery Technology
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. Germany Battery Market Outlook
6.3.1. Market Size by Value
6.3.2. Market Share
6.3.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.3.2.2 By Application
6.4. UK Battery Market Outlook
6.4.1. Market Size by Value
6.4.2. Market Share
6.4.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.4.2.2 By Application
6.5. France Battery Market Outlook
6.5.1. Market Size by Value
6.5.2. Market Share
6.5.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.5.2.2 By Application
6.6. Italy Battery Market Outlook
6.6.1. Market Size by Value
6.6.2. Market Share
6.6.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.6.2.2 By Application
6.7. Spain Battery Market Outlook
6.7.1. Market Size by Value
6.7.2. Market Share
6.7.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.7.2.2 By Application
6.8. Russia Battery Market Outlook
6.8.1. Market Size by Value
6.8.2. Market Share
6.8.2.1 By Battery Technology
6.8.2.2 By Application
7. Asia Pacific Battery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size by Value
7.2. Market Share
7.2.1. By Battery Type
7.2.2. By Battery Technology
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. China Battery Market Outlook
7.3.1. Market Size by Value
7.3.2. Market Share
7.3.2.1 By Battery Technology
7.3.2.2 By Application
7.4. Japan Battery Market Outlook
7.4.1. Market Size by Value
7.4.2. Market Share
7.4.2.1 By Battery Technology
7.4.2.2 By Application
7.5. Australia Battery Market Outlook
7.5.1. Market Size by Value
7.5.2. Market Share
7.5.2.1 By Battery Technology
7.5.2.2 By Application
7.6. India Battery Market Outlook
7.6.1. Market Size by Value
7.6.2. Market Share
7.6.2.1 By Battery Technology
7.6.2.2 By Application
8. Latin America Battery Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size by Value
8.2. Market Share
8.2.1. By Battery Type
8.2.2. By Battery Technology
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Brazil Battery Market Outlook
8.3.1. Market Size by Value
8.3.2. Market Share
8.3.2.1 By Battery Technology
8.3.2.2 By Application
8.4. Argentina Battery Market Outlook
8.4.1. Market Size by Value
8.4.2. Market Share
8.4.2.1 By Battery Technology
8.4.2.2 By Application
8.5. Colombia Battery Market Outlook
8.5.1. Market Size by Value
8.5.2. Market Share
8.5.2.1 By Battery Technology
8.5.2.2 By Application
9. Middle East & Africa Battery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size by Value
9.2. Market Share
9.2.1. By Battery Type
9.2.2. By Battery Technology
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. UAE Battery Market Outlook
9.3.1. Market Size by Value
9.3.2. Market Share
9.3.2.1 By Battery Technology
9.3.2.2 By Application
9.4. Saudi Arabia Battery Market Outlook
9.4.1. Market Size by Value
9.4.2. Market Share
9.4.2.1 By Battery Technology
9.4.2.2 By Application
9.5. Qatar Battery Market Outlook
9.5.1. Market Size by Value
9.5.2. Market Share
9.5.2.1 By Battery Technology
9.5.2.2 By Application
9.6. South Africa Battery Market Outlook
9.6.1. Market Size by Value
9.6.2. Market Share
9.6.2.1 By Battery Technology
9.6.2.2 By Application
10 History & Manufacturing Process
10.1 Lead Acid Battery
10.2 Lithium ion Battery
10.3 Nickel Cadmium Battery
10.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
11 Market Dynamics
11.1 Key Drivers
11.2 Key Challenges
12 Market Trends & Developments
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Porter's Five Forces Model
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 A123 Systems LLC
13.2.2 BYD Company Limited
13.2.3 C&D Technologies Inc.
13.2.4 Clarios
13.2.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited
13.2.6 GS Yuasa International Limited
13.2.7 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Limited
13.2.8 LG Chem Limited
13.2.9 Panasonic Corporation
13.2.10 Saft Group SA
13.2.11 Samsung Corporation Limited
13.2.12 Sony Corporation
13.2.13 Toshiba Corporation
13.3 Company Overviews
13.3.1 Akasol
13.3.2 Altairnano
13.3.3 AMBRI
13.3.4 American Battery Solution Inc
13.3.5 Aquion Energy
13.3.6 ARTS Energy
13.3.7 ATLASBX Corporative Limited
13.3.8 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
13.3.9 Autox Limited
13.3.10 Battery Streak
13.3.11 Bosch
13.3.12 BroadBit
13.3.13 Continental AG
13.3.14 Coslight India
13.3.15 Crown Battery Manufacturing Company
13.3.16 Duracell
13.3.17 E4V
13.3.18 Electrovaya
13.3.19 Energizer
13.3.20 Enersys
13.3.21 Eveready Industries
13.3.22 Grepow
13.3.23 Johnson Controls
13.3.24 Leoch International Technology Limited
13.3.25 Middle East Battery Company
13.3.26 Nexeon
13.3.27 Northvolt
13.3.28 OptimumNano Energy
13.3.29 Oxis Energy
13.3.30 Phinergy
13.3.31 Primearth EV Energy
13.3.32 Solid Power
13.3.33 StoreDot
13.3.34 Targray
13.3.35 Varta Storage
13.3.36 Zhongyin Battery Corporative Limited
14 Strategic Recommendations
15 Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roqz3w
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-battery-global-market-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301369761.html
SOURCE Research and Markets