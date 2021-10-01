U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.25
    -22.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,527.00
    -195.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,607.25
    -75.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.10
    -14.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.67 (+7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1290
    -0.1610 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,925.94
    +1,690.54 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.67
    +33.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.89
    -49.53 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Insights on the Beach Umbrella North American Market to 2031 - Featuring Tommy Bahama, Frankford Umbrellas and ShelterLogic Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beach Umbrella Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the North America beach umbrella market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America beach umbrella market across the globe. the publisher's study offers valuable information about the North America beach umbrella market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. this data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the North America beach umbrella market during the forecast period.

An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the North America beach umbrella market. this can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the North America beach umbrella market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the North America beach umbrella market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's North America Beach Umbrella Market Study

  • What are the key factors influencing the beach umbrella market in each country?

  • What will be the CAGR of the North America beach umbrella market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the North America beach umbrella market?

  • What is the revenue of the North America beach umbrella market based on segments?

  • Which key strategies are used by top players of the North America beach umbrella market?

  • Which are the leading companies in the North America beach umbrella market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Pump Market Overview
5.4.2. Trade Analysis
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. SWOT Analysis
5.8. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2031
5.8.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.8.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)

6. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 - 2031
6.1.1. Table Umbrella
6.1.2. Tilting Umbrella
6.1.3. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type

7. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Canopy Material
7.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Canopy Material, 2015 - 2031
7.1.1. Canvas
7.1.2. Polyester
7.1.3. Others
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Canopy Material

8. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Canopy Shape
8.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Canopy Shape, 2015 - 2031
8.1.1. Round
8.1.2. Octagonal
8.1.3. Square
8.1.4. Others
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Canopy Shape

9. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
9.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By End-use, 2015 - 2031
9.1.1. Commercial
9.1.2. Personal
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use

10. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015 - 2031
10.1.1. Offline
10.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites
10.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites
10.1.2. Offline
10.1.2.1. Specialty Stores
10.1.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket
10.1.2.3. Others
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel

11. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Material
11.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Material, 2015 - 2031
11.1.1. Table Umbrella
11.1.1.1. Canvas
11.1.1.2. Polyester
11.1.1.3. Others
11.1.2. Tilting Umbrella
11.1.2.1. Canvas
11.1.2.2. Polyester
11.1.2.3. Others
11.1.3. Others
11.1.3.1. Canvas
11.1.3.2. Polyester
11.1.3.3. Others
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Canopy Material

12. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Shape
12.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Shape, 2015 - 2031
12.1.1. Table Umbrella
12.1.1.1. Round
12.1.1.2. Octagonal
12.1.1.3. Square
12.1.1.4. Others
12.1.2. Tilting Umbrella
12.1.2.1. Round
12.1.2.2. Octagonal
12.1.2.3. Square
12.1.2.4. Others
12.1.3. Others
12.1.3.1. Round
12.1.3.2. Octagonal
12.1.3.3. Square
12.1.3.4. Others
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Canopy Shape

13. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, End-use
13.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, End-use, 2015 - 2031
13.1.1. Table Umbrella
13.1.1.1. Commercial
13.1.1.2. Personal
13.1.2. Tilting Umbrella
13.1.2.1. Commercial
13.1.2.2. Personal
13.1.3. Others
13.1.3.1. Commercial
13.1.3.2. Personal
13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, End-use

14. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Distribution Channel
14.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Distribution Channel, 2015 - 2031
14.1.1. Table Umbrella
14.1.1.1. Offline
14.1.1.1.1. Ecommerce Websites
14.1.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites
14.1.1.2. Offline
14.1.1.2.1. Specialty Stores
14.1.1.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket
14.1.1.2.3. Others
14.1.2. Tilting Umbrella
14.1.2.1. Offline
14.1.2.1.1. Ecommerce Websites
14.1.2.1.2. Company Owned Websites
14.1.2.2. Offline
14.1.2.2.1. Specialty Stores
14.1.2.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket
14.1.2.2.3. Others
14.1.3. Others
14.1.3.1. Offline
14.1.3.1.1. Ecommerce Websites
14.1.3.1.2. Company Owned Websites
14.1.3.2. Offline
14.1.3.2.1. Specialty Stores
14.1.3.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket
14.1.3.2.3. Others
14.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Distribution Channel

15. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country
15.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Country & Sub-region, 2015 - 2031
15.1.1. U.S.
15.1.2. Canada
15.1.3. Rest of North America
15.2. North America Incremental Opportunity, by Country

16. U.S. Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Canada Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
18.2. Company Share Analysis 2020 (%)
18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Type Portfolio, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
18.3.1. Tommy Bahama
18.3.1.1. Company Overview
18.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.1.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.1.4. Revenue
18.3.1.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.2. Frankford Umbrellas
18.3.2.1. Company Overview
18.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.2.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.2.4. Revenue
18.3.2.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.3. ShelterLogic Group
18.3.3.1. Company Overview
18.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.3.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.3.4. Revenue
18.3.3.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.4. Impact Canopies USA
18.3.4.1. Company Overview
18.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.4.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.4.4. Revenue
18.3.4.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.5. The Umbrella Connection
18.3.5.1. Company Overview
18.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.5.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.5.4. Revenue
18.3.5.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.6. Huifeng Umbrella Co., Ltd.
18.3.6.1. Company Overview
18.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.6.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.6.4. Revenue
18.3.6.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.7. BeachBUB USA
18.3.7.1. Company Overview
18.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.7.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.7.4. Revenue
18.3.7.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.8. Cape Cod Beach Chair Company, Inc.
18.3.8.1. Company Overview
18.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.8.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.8.4. Revenue
18.3.8.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.9. East Coast Umbrella Inc.
18.3.9.1. Company Overview
18.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.9.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.9.4. Revenue
18.3.9.5. Strategy & Business Overview
18.3.10. AMMSUN Industrial Group Limited
18.3.10.1. Company Overview
18.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
18.3.10.3. Type Portfolio
18.3.10.4. Revenue
18.3.10.5. Strategy & Business Overview

19. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fgolc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • 36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

    Gainers Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares jumped 55% to $13.00. Paltalk engaged ClearThink to lead expanded investor relations program. Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 45.5% to $0.4945 after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) climbed 24.7% to $1.36 after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on

  • Stock Futures Slip, Pointing to Worst Week in Nearly a Year

    U.S. stock futures declined, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week in almost a year as investors weighed the prospect of a spell of higher inflation and slower economic growth.