U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,296.57
    +466.97 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Insights on the Benefit Management Platform Global Market to 2028 - Accentuating Growth of Cloud-based Solutions Across Enterprises is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benefit Management Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The benefit management platform market is expected to reach US$ 2,466.12 million by 2028 from US$ 1,160.50 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America led the global benefit management platform market with a revenue share of 45.6% in 2020. Due to the large presence of diverse industries with organizations of all sizes, North America is considered a mature market for benefit management platforms.

The adoption of a benefit management platform is worthwhile to boost employee morale and encourage involvement in the work environment. Because of their technological innovation, benefit management platforms are widely used in all sizes of businesses. The rapid advancements in the IT industry are likely to provide major growth opportunities for benefit management platforms in Europe. Integration of technologies like the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to improve the capabilities and performance of benefit management platforms.

Employees in APAC demand enhanced benefits from their employers, especially health insurance, which includes their parents. Organizations, particularly those in these industries, must map out the employee journey and identify crucial touchpoints, such as the physical environment or digital tools, to customize the benefits offered and meet the employees' requirements and motivations.

The rising uptake of cloud technology is transforming the working pattern across diverse industry verticals by augmenting security, IT, and DevOps solutions, thereby boosting the development of innovative and interactive solutions for improved user experience. Due to the potential benefits of cloud technology, the adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises has increased drastically over the past few years.

Cloud-based solutions enable enterprises to have easy scalability and operational flexibility along with reduced costs and operational risks. The constant development in the cloud architectures, algorithms, and integration of advanced features in cloud solutions are fueling the uptake of these solutions in diverse industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, and several others.

A cloud-based benefit management platform is an attractive option for companies due to several benefits such as extracting real-time feedbacks from the customers, regular data backup, high security, comparatively low operations costs, and instant provisioning features provided by these solutions. Therefore, scalability, high level of security, operational flexibility, easy deployment, and affordability are some of the key advantages expected to boost the uptake of cloud-based benefit management platforms among enterprises in the coming years.

The benefit management platform market is segmented based on deployment, application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into SME and large enterprise.

Benefitfocus.Com, Inc; BSwift LLC; Empyrean; Employee Navigator; Ease; ADP, Inc; Paycom; Paycor, Inc; Workday, Inc.; and Businessolver.Com, Inc. are among the key players operating in the benefit management platform market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global benefit management platform market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global benefit management platform market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Benefit Management Platform Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Benefit Management Platform Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Accentuating Growth of Cloud-based Solutions across Enterprises
5.1.2 Greater Demands for Convenience Supported by Technology
5.1.3 Higher Healthcare Costs
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Security and Data Privacy Issue
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Several Government Initiative
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Application across SMEs
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Benefit Management Platform Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Benefit Management Platform Market Overview
6.2 Global Benefit Management Platform Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players

7. Benefit Management Platform Market Analysis - By Deployment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Benefit Management Platform, by Deployment (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Cloud-Based
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Cloud-Based: Benefit Management Platform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 On-Premise
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 On premise: Benefit Management Platform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Benefit Management Platform Market - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Benefit Management Platform, by Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Small & Medium Enterprise
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprise: Benefit Management Platform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Large Enterprise
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Large Enterprise: Benefit Management Platform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Benefit Management Platform Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Benefit Management Platform Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 APAC
10.4 MEA
10.5 SAM

11. Benefit Management Platform Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative

12. Company Profiles
12.1 BENEFITFOCUS.COM, INC
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 bswift LLC.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Empyrean.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Employee Navigator
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 ease
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 ADP, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Paycom
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Paycor, Inc.
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Workday, Inc.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Businessolver.com, Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 PlanSource
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg9yl9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-benefit-management-platform-global-market-to-2028---accentuating-growth-of-cloud-based-solutions-across-enterprises-is-driving-growth-301461275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Elon Musk’s Tunnel System Works, but the Real Test Is Still to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for Elon Musk’s Boring Co., which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc. cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovi

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • JPMorgan Drops Most Since 2020 on Plan for Big Spending Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell the most since 2020 after the company said compensation and other costs jumped in the fourth quarter ahead of an expected surge this year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestExpenses

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Netflix raises subscriber prices ahead of earnings

    Netflix (NFLX) stock is up after the streaming raised the price of its subscriptions by $1-2.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Big banks ready themselves for Fed rate hikes — which could be good and bad

    The Fed hasn’t done anything with interest rates yet, but bank earnings released Friday show that the mere anticipation of a pullback in easy money policies is weighing on the industry.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.