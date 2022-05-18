U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

Insights on the Bike Sharing Global Market to 2027 - by Bike Type, Sharing System, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bike sharing market reached a value of US$ 3.28 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Bike sharing is a shared transportation service enabling individuals to rent or borrow conventional or electric bikes for a short-term basis. It is environment friendly and consequently allows the rider to travel without fuel consumption, thereby assisting in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. It reduces road congestion, increases financial savings, and offers health benefits like preventing depression and anxiety and improving the overall fitness of an individual.

Bike Sharing Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of bike-sharing services in urban areas due to increasing traffic congestion and inflating fuel prices across the globe. This, along with the growing awareness about the benefits of environment-friendly transport solutions, such as bicycles and electric bikes, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, governments of several countries are offering subsidies to service providers for developing stations and expanding their reach. They are also focusing on the development of enhanced bike-sharing infrastructures, which is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing employment of e-bikes around the world on account of their fast and reliable operations is offering lucrative growth opportunities to End-users and investors.

Besides this, there is an increase in the application of global positioning system (GPS) tracking, prepaid payment options, and the internet of things (IoT) in bikes. In line with this, the escalating demand for dockless bike-sharing systems worldwide as it saves time for parking bikes is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the battery performance and efficiency of bikes, which is projected to positively influence the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., BIXI Montreal, CycleHop LLC, Donkeyrepublic Admin Aps, JCDecaux Group, Lime, Lyft Inc., Nextbike GmbH (TIER Mobility AG), SG Bike Pte. Ltd. (ISOTeam Ltd.), Smoove and Uber Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global bike sharing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bike sharing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the bike type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sharing system?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global bike sharing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bike Sharing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Bike Type
6.1 Traditional and Convectional
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 E-Bikes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Sharing System
7.1 Docked
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dock-Less
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Short Term
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Long Term
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bird Rides Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 BIXI Montreal
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 CycleHop LLC
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Donkeyrepublic Admin Aps
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 JCDecaux Group
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Lime
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Lyft Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Nextbike GmbH (TIER Mobility AG)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 SG Bike Pte. Ltd. (ISOTeam Ltd.)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Smoove
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Uber Technologies Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

