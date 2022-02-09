U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

Insights on the Bioactive Ingredients Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Aijnomoto, BASF and Cargill Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market
Global Bioactive Ingredients Market
Global Bioactive Ingredients Market

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021-2031 by Product (Fibers, Amino Acids & Proteins, Probiotics, Omega3, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Plant Extracts, Minerals), Source (Plant, Animal, Microbal), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioactive ingredients market will reach $71.98 billion by 2031, growing by 6.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rise in lifestyle diseases and malnutrition, growing health consciousness among the consumers, increasing health care expenses, rising per capita income and urbanization, and continuous product innovation and ongoing R&D.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioactive ingredients market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioactive ingredients market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Application, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate

  • Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

  • Probiotics and Prebiotics

  • Omega3 Fatty Acids

  • Vitamins

  • Vitamin A

  • Vitamin B

  • Vitamin C

  • Vitamin D

  • Vitamin E

  • Vitamin K

  • Carotenoids and Antioxidants

  • Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

  • Minerals

  • Other Products

Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Plant-based Products

  • Animal-based Products

  • Microbal-based Products

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate

  • Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

  • Probiotics and Prebiotics

  • Omega3 Fatty Acids

  • Vitamins

  • Carotenoids and Antioxidants

  • Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

  • Minerals

  • Other Products

  • Food and Beverages

  • Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate

  • Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

  • Probiotics and Prebiotics

  • Omega3 Fatty Acids

  • Vitamins

  • Carotenoids and Antioxidants

  • Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

  • Minerals

  • Other Products

  • Animal Nutrition

  • Personal and Beauty Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate
3.3 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides
3.4 Probiotics and Prebiotics
3.5 Omega3 Fatty Acids
3.6 Vitamins
3.7 Carotenoids and Antioxidants
3.8 Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
3.9 Minerals
3.10 Other Products

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source
4.1 Market Overview by Source
4.2 Plant-based Products
4.3 Animal-based Products
4.4 Microbal-based Products

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Dietary Supplements
5.3 Food and Beverages
5.4 Animal Nutrition
5.5 Personal and Beauty Care
5.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.7 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031
6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.2.1 Overview of North America Market
6.2.2 U.S.
6.2.3 Canada
6.2.4 Mexico
6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.3.1 Overview of European Market
6.3.2 Germany
6.3.3 U.K.
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.3.8 Rest of European Market
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 China
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 India
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America Market
6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.6.1 UAE
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia
6.6.3 South Africa
6.6.4 Other National Markets

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Corbion N.V.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Ingredia SA

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Kerry Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Lesaffre

  • Mazza Innovation Ltd.

  • Sabinsa Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2uyv6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


