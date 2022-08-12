U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Insights on the Bioanalytical Testing Services Global Market to 2027 - Emerging Countries in the Asia Pacific Region Present Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.31 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Medpace, Wuxi Apptec, Eurofins Scientific, Iqvia, SGS, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Focus on the Analytical Testing of Biologics and Biosimilars
4.1.2 Increasing Preference for Outsourcing Analytical Testing
4.1.3 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry
4.1.4 Rising Adoption of the Quality by Design Approach
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
4.2.2 Pricing Pressure Faced by Major Players
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Countries in the Asia Pacific Region
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Specialized Bioanalytical Testing Services
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Innovative Formulations Demanding a Unique Bioanalytical Testing Approach
4.4.2 Growing Need to Improve the Sensitivity of Bioanalytical Methods

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cell-Based Assays
6.2.1 Bacterial Cell-Based Assays
6.2.2 Viral Cell-Based Assays
6.3 Virology Testing
6.3.1 In Vitro Virology Testing
6.3.2 In Vivo Virology Testing
6.3.3 Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays
6.4 Biomarker Testing

7 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Neurology
7.4 Infectious Diseases
7.5 Gastroenterology
7.6 Cardiology

8 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.3 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
8.4 Contract Research Organizations

9 Americas' Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Almac Group
14.2 Altasciences
14.3 Bioagilytix Labs
14.4 Celerion
14.5 Eurofins Scientific
14.6 Frontage Labs
14.7 Icon
14.8 Intertek Group
14.9 IQVIA
14.10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
14.11 LGC
14.12 Lotus Labs
14.13 Medpace
14.14 Parexel International
14.15 PPD
14.16 PRA Health Sciences
14.17 SGS
14.18 Syneos Health
14.19 Wuxi Apptec

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c77hy

