U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,581.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,603.00
    +33.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.30
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    +0.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5420
    -0.0250 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    24.30
    +2.01 (+9.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9850
    +0.4350 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,990.42
    -164.62 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.20
    -8.05 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.27
    -27.36 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Insights on the Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Global Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market by Drug Class, BCS Classification, Bioavailability Enhancement Approach, Dosage Form and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing bioavailability enhancement technologies and services. Amongst other elements, the report features:

Bioavailability is known to form an integral part of the drug pharmacokinetics. As a result, over the last couple of years, the concept of bioavailability has garnered significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, a study conducted on terminated drug development projects revealed that majority of the candidates fail in early phases.

The study further highlighted that the aforementioned drug failures can primarily be attributed to the problems associated with pharmacokinetic profiles, ADME (distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion) properties and toxicity-related concerns. At present, more than 40% of the marketed drugs are believed to possess low bioavailability, while around 90% of all New Chemical Entities (NCEs), which are being evaluated in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development, exhibit solubility / permeability related issues.

Consequently, recent years have seen a rise in drug developers evaluating various re-formulation strategies to improve the bioavailability of existing drugs / drug candidates. In fact, an increasing number of drug candidates have been granted approval via the 505(b)(2) pathway; the aforementioned pathway is used to gain approval for novel formulations consisting of previously approved active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Additionally, given the shifting focus of drug developers towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the industry is actively undertaking efforts to identify various bioavailability enhancement techniques, in order to mitigate the challenge of low bioavailability and stability.

In this context, it is also important to mention that a significant number of players engaged in the development of therapeutic interventions currently prefer to outsource their bioavailability enhancement operations to contract service providers. This trend can be attributed to the fact that service providers usually have specialized facilities and equipment, along with established processes, which can help drug developers to accomplish the desired goals in shorter timelines.

In order to cater to the requirement for such services, a number of bioavailability enhancement focused service providers for API have been established in the past few years, across various regions of the globe. At present, the bioavailability enhancement service providers are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field by entering into strategic alliances, to meet the indubitably rising demand for effective therapeutics.

For this purpose, substantial mergers and acquisitions have been reported in this market, as service providers strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs for their clientele. In addition, several stakeholders are engaged in the development of proprietary technologies, based on sustained release principle and bioavailability enhancers, to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.

In fact, since 2017, close to 6,000 research articles, evaluating various bioavailability enhancement techniques have been published across several reputed journals. In addition, close to 10,000 patents have been filed, till 2022, providing a significant scientific push for the development of novel approaches. Driven by the increase in number of BCS II and BCS IV molecules being evaluated in early phases of development, the bioavailability enhancement domain is expected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who are the key players engaged in the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?

  • Which are the key geographies where bioavailability enhancement technology and service providers are located?

  • What are the recent developments and expected trends in the bioavailability enhancement industry?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering bioavailability enhancement solutions?

  • What is the evolving trend of publications focused on bioavailability enhancement technologies?

  • Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the bioavailability enhancement market?

  • What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle
4.2.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach
4.2.5.1. Analysis by Solid Dispersion Approaches
4.2.5.2. Analysis by Size Reduction Approaches
4.2.5.3. Analysis by Lipid-Based Approaches
4.2.5.4. Analysis by Other Bioavailability Enhancement Approaches
4.2.6. Analysis by Dosage Form
4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies: Technology Providers Landscape
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
5.2.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Technologies
5.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies: Market Landscape
5.3.1. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle
5.3.2. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach
5.3.3. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach
5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule
5.3.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach and Type of Molecule
5.3.6. Analysis by Dosage Form
5.3.7. Analysis by Route of Administration
5.3.8. Analysis by Availability for License
5.3.9. Analysis by Intellectual Property Rights

6. KEY INSIGHTS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.1.1. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (World Map Representation)
6.1.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach (Waffle Chart)
6.1.3. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Approach and Dosage Form (Heatmap Representation)
6.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Bioavailability Enhancement Principle (Horizontally Grouped Bar Chart)
6.1.5. Analysis by Bioavailability Enhancement Principle and Bioavailability Enhancement Approach (Tree map Representation)
6.1.6. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, Number of Bioavailability Enhancement Approaches Offered and Region (3D Bubble Chart)

7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Adare Pharma Solutions
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Financial Overview
7.2.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Financial Overview
7.3.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.4. Catalent
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Financial Overview
7.4.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.5. Formulex Pharma Innovations (formerly SoluBest)
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Financial Overview
7.5.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.6. Lonza
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Financial Overview
7.6.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.7. Lubrizol Life Science Health
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Financial Overview
7.7.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.8. Pace Analytical
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Financial Overview
7.8.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.9. Quotient Sciences
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Financial Overview
7.9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.10. WuXi STA (A Subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)
7.10.1. Company Overview
7.10.2. Financial Overview
7.10.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. COMPANY BENCHMARK ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Methodology
8.3. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Peer Groups
8.3.1. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group I)
8.3.2. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established 2000-2010 (Peer Group II)
8.3.3. Benchmarking of Players based in North America, Established Post 2010 (Peer Group III)
8.3.4. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group IV)
8.3.5. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established 2000-2010 (Peer Group V)
8.3.6. Benchmarking of Players based in Europe, Established Post 2010 (Peer Group VI)
8.3.7. Benchmarking of Players based in Asia and Rest of the World, Established Pre 2000 (Peer Group VII)
8.3.8. Benchmarking of Players based in Asia and Rest of the World, Established Post 2000 (Peer Group VIII)

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner
9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner
9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.4. Analysis by Geography
9.4.1. Analysis by Region
9.4.2. Analysis by Country
9.4.3. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Location of Partner Headquarters

10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

13. DEMAND ANALYSIS

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPURTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION FRAMEWORK

16. CONCLUSION

17. APPENDIX I: LIST OF COMPANIES

18. APPENDIX II: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko8kkp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • Treasury yields move lower ahead of inflation data and Fed meeting this week

    Bond yields fall on Monday as investors await crucial inflation data and the final Federal Reserve policy meeting of the year.

  • Tokyo’s Broken Bond Market Needs More Than BOJ Tweaks to Heal

    (Bloomberg) -- A dialing back of massive Bank of Japan bond purchases and even a tweak to yield-curve control would fail to solve the liquidity drought in the country’s debt market next year, according to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting; Amgen To Acquire Horizon Therapeutics

    Dow Jones futures rose Monday morning, as investors prepared for more inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate policy meeting this week.

  • Thoma Bravo Wins Battle for Coupa in $6.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo LLC agreed to acquire Coupa Software Inc. for an equity value of $6.2 billion after outbidding Vista Equity Partners. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil EmbargoThe acquisitio

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Tax Tips Could Save You Big

    With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman: If you think you're ready for retirement, think again — 5 moves to keep you out of the poorhouse

    Even if you believe you're set, the money guru says too often people retire with only enough savings to last a few years.

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.

  • Korea Strains Ease as Yields Drop for First Time Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- The strains in South Korea’s credit market showed further signs of easing, with short-term borrowing costs falling for the first time in 20 months on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’

  • Cutting Costs, Not Jobs, Is Focus for Many CFOs Facing Slowdown

    Finance chiefs are looking to squeeze cost savings from their businesses as they brace for a potential recession, but without resorting to layoffs in a challenging hiring environment.

  • Hopes Fade for Year-End Tax Deal in Congress to Aid Companies, Children

    WASHINGTON—Lawmakers are struggling to reach bipartisan agreement on a year-end tax deal, and businesses and antipoverty advocates both look unlikely to get what they want. Republicans and many companies want to reverse, prevent or delay some tax increases on businesses that were scheduled in a GOP-backed 2017 tax law and that began taking effect this year. Democrats, who control the House and Senate, have expressed openness to some changes, but they want to expand the child tax credit at the same time.

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Flat Again, Axie Infinity Sees Rare Jump

    Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sideways all week, with the market offering only a few green shoots. Elsewhere, SBF looks set to testify on Tuesday.

  • Binance Is Trying to Calm Investors, but Its Finances Remain a Mystery

    The crypto exchange has begun releasing data to shore up investor confidence following the collapse of FTX.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Inflation Was So Bad That It Even Crushed Inflation-Linked Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy veered toward the biggest inflation shock in four decades, investors flocked to the one corner of Wall Street that seemed a sure-fire refuge: Treasuries that provide extra compensation to keep up with rising consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top

  • Oracle, Lennar, Adobe, Winnebago, Accenture, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from Oracle, Lennar, Adobe, Winnebago, Accenture, and Darden. Plus, November inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.