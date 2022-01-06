U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,685.50
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,287.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,713.50
    -53.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -30.30 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -1.00 (-4.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    +3.44 (+20.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6910
    -0.4390 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,836.48
    -3,989.28 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.40
    -106.19 (-8.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.03
    -42.84 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Insights on the Biosimulation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Certara, Evidera and Gendata Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market Research Report by Product & Service, Delivery Model, End-user, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biosimulation Market size was estimated at USD 2,112.80 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,461.84 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% reaching USD 5,380.45 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Biosimulation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product & Service, the market was studied across Services and Software. The Services is further studied across Contract Services and In-house Services. The Software is further studied across Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software, Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software, Pk/Pd Modeling and Simulation Software, Toxicity Prediction Software, and Trial Design Software.

  • Based on Delivery Model, the market was studied across Ownership Models and Subscription Models.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Regulatory Authorities, and Research Institutes.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Drug Development and Drug Discovery. The Drug Development is further studied across Clinical Trials and Preclinical Testing. The Preclinical Testing is further studied across Adme/Tox and Pk/Pd. The Drug Discovery is further studied across Lead Identification and Optimization and Target Identification and Validation.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biosimulation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biosimulation Market, including Advanced Chemistry Development, Certara, Chemical Computing Group ULC, Dassault Systemes, Evidera, Gendata AG, In silico biosciences, INOSIM Software, Insilico Biotechnology AG, LeadInvent Pharma Inc, Nuventra Pharma Sciences, Physiomics Plc, Rosa & Co. LLC., Schrodinger, Inc., and Simulations Plus.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biosimulation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biosimulation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biosimulation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biosimulation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biosimulation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biosimulation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biosimulation Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Potential demand attributed to adaptations of biosimulation in various sectors such as biotechnology
5.2.2. Growing demand associated with application of biosimulation in clinical trials
5.2.3. Rising investments in drug developments and drug testings
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Upscaled prices involved in installations and technique developments for biosimulation
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Favorable governmental laws and regulations to implement biosimulation
5.4.2. Increasing investments in research and development for utilization of biosimulation
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Lack of awareness coupled with scarcity of professionals for research and development

6. Biosimulation Market, by Product & Service
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Services
6.2.1. Contract Services
6.2.2. In-house Services
6.3. Software
6.3.1. Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software
6.3.2. Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software
6.3.3. Pk/Pd Modeling and Simulation Software
6.3.4. Toxicity Prediction Software
6.3.5. Trial Design Software

7. Biosimulation Market, by Delivery Model
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ownership Models
7.3. Subscription Models

8. Biosimulation Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Contract Research Organizations
8.3. Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
8.4. Regulatory Authorities
8.5. Research Institutes

9. Biosimulation Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Drug Development
9.2.1. Clinical Trials
9.2.2. Preclinical Testing
9.2.2.1. Adme/Tox
9.2.2.2. Pk/Pd
9.3. Drug Discovery
9.3.1. Lead Identification and Optimization
9.3.2. Target Identification and Validation

10. Americas Biosimulation Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Biosimulation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biosimulation Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Advanced Chemistry Development
14.2. Certara
14.3. Chemical Computing Group ULC
14.4. Dassault Systemes
14.5. Evidera
14.6. Gendata AG
14.7. In silico biosciences
14.8. INOSIM Software
14.9. Insilico Biotechnology AG
14.10. LeadInvent Pharma Inc.
14.11. Nuventra Pharma Sciences
14.12. Physiomics Plc
14.13. Rosa & Co. LLC.
14.14. Schrodinger, Inc.
14.15. Simulations Plus

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp8bc2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Biggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • U.S. Futures Whipsaw Amid Fed Shock; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Turbulence gripped global markets, sending equities tumbling and sovereign yields soaring, as the Federal Reserve’s latest policy tilt threatened to take away the oxygen of liquidity and low borrowing costs quicker than expected.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets Wrap

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.