U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.67
    +5.91 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.72
    +63.78 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,647.03
    -6.99 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.44
    +2.34 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.0420
    +0.4260 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,666.16
    +804.18 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.61
    +20.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.27
    +22.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Insights on the Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Application and Geography

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market is estimated to be USD 5.61 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.91%.

The essential driving factor of the market growth is the upsurge in the approval of smart wireless devices. The rapid utilization of these wireless sensors across homes and offices is because of the advancements in numerous connectivity technologies, such as EnOcean, ZigBee, and BLE. Sensors are getting applications all over, from everyday sensors in homes to the high-end precision sensors in businesses and laboratories. Therefore, this escalating need for low-cost, smart wireless sensors is also likely to drive the BLE market as it offers ease of compatibility with smart-ready devices. The users of the Technology do not incur any extra costs and the use of Bluetooth smart-ready products results in substantial power savings. Hence, minimal cost and low power necessity are other factors fueling the acceptance of the market.

Though, low data streaming ability is one of the major hindering factors for the growth of the Bluetooth smart and smart ready market.

Recent Developments

1. Dialog Semiconductor Launches TINY Bluetooth Low Energy SoC and Module to Connect Next Billion IoT Devices. - 4th November 20192. Nordic Semiconductor launches a Bluetooth LE Audio Evaluation Platform ahead of Bluetooth SIG LE Audio specification release. - 6th January 2020
3. Nordic Semiconductor Adds nRF52805 Bluetooth 5.2 SoC to nRF52 Series. - 19th June 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Gadgets & Consumer Wearable Products
4.1.2 Rise in Application of Smart Wireless Sensors
4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technological Limitations in Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready
4.2.2 Low Data Streaming Capacity Limits the Growth
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Advanced Connected Consumer Electronics Devices
4.3.2 Faster IP Connectivity With Enhanced Privacy
4.3.3 Increasing Investment in Smart Homes
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Risk Related to Security and Privacy of Data
4.4.2 Adoption of Other Data Exchange Technologies
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bluetooth Smart
6.3 Bluetooth Smart Ready
6.4 Bluetooth 5.0

7 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Building & Retail
7.4 Wearable Electronics
7.5 Medical Devices
7.6 Consumer Electronics
7.7 Others

8 Global Bluetooth Smart & Smart Ready Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Afero
10.2 Bluegiga Technologies
10.3 Broadcom
10.4 Ceva
10.5 Cypress Semiconductor
10.6 Dialog Semiconductor
10.7 Fanstel
10.8 Laird
10.9 Marvell Technology
10.10 Mediatek Inc
10.11 Microchip Technology
10.12 Murata Manufacturing
10.13 Nordic Semiconductor
10.14 NXP Semiconductor
10.15 Qualcomm
10.16 Revogi Innovation
10.17 Renesas Electronics
10.18 Silicon Labs
10.19 Texas Instruments
10.20 Virscient
10.21 Toshiba Multinational Conglomerate

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o3uto

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-bluetooth-smart--smart-ready-global-market-to-2026---by-technology-application-and-geography-301396111.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • ‘There’s limits on how big you can scale in the Bay Area;’ Musk moving Tesla HQ to Texas from California

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Booster discussion 'a bit convoluted': Doctor

    Emergency Medicine Physician in New Jersey Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon De

  • Gazprom Is Having a Moment. Why It May Last for a While.

    Gazprom, the Russian state-owned natural gas giant, has seen its stock rally as prices in its core European Union market soar.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.