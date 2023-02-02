U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Insights on the Bluetooth Speakers Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Speakers Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bluetooth speaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global bluetooth speaker market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global bluetooth speaker market by segmenting the market based on portability, type, price, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in bluetooth speaker market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Burgeoning Demand Among Millennial Population

  • Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

  • Rising Consumer Living Standards

Market Challenges

  • Numerous Competitors

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Portability
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Portable
5.3. Fixed

6. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Smart
6.3. Conventional

7. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Price
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Low
7.3. Medium
7.4. High

8. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Specialty Stores
8.3. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.4. Departmental Stores
8.5. Online
8.6. Others

9. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Bose Corporation
13.2.2 Edifier International Limited
13.2.3 Harman International Industries
13.2.4 LG Electronics
13.2.5 Panasonic Corporation
13.2.6 Polk Audio
13.2.7 Samsung
13.2.8 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.
13.2.9 KG
13.2.10 Sony Corporation
13.2.11 boAt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9goe8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


