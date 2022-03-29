Insights on the Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Elekta, MIM Software, Prowess, Varian Medical Systems and Raysearch Laboratories

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (PET/CT Deformable, Auto-Contouring Software), by Technique (3D Image Reconstruction, In-Room Imaging), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brachytherapy treatment planning systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The global prevalence of cancer and cancer-related mortality is rapidly rising and driving the demand for innovative cancer care solutions. According to Globocan 2020 estimates, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were detected across the globe. Some of the most commonly diagnosed cancer cases are breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. According to the WHO, globally, cancer is a leading cause of death claiming one in every six lives.



The dramatically rising prevalence of cancer is boosting the demand for innovative cancer care therapies with precise and accurate outcomes. The oncology care industry is witnessing a surge in innovations and investments by key participants developing novel technologies, which are anticipated to significantly transform the cancer care treatment regime. Constantly evolving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare IT spending, and the unraveling of growth opportunities in emerging economies is propelling the market growth. Various government bodies and agencies across the globe are promoting public-private partnerships to boost product development strategies.



Along with the growing prevalence of cancer, the rising number of radiotherapy centers with technologies for better brachytherapy treatment planning is boosting the market growth. In recent years, the number of well-developed and technologically advanced radiotherapy centers is increasing. The adoption of brachytherapy treatment planning and patient care management is increasing due to the availability of better radiotherapy centers, public-private partnerships for the establishment of better facilities, and strategic collaborations of major players with radiotherapy centers for providing technologically advanced machines with enhanced treatment planning and delivery software & tools.



Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the auto-contouring software segment dominated the market owing to the multiple benefits offered by auto-contouring software over manual contouring

In-room imaging segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the reduction of therapy uncertainties and improved precision treatment

North America was the largest regional market in 2021 owing to the high cancer prevalence and the presence of a favorable reimbursement framework & advanced healthcare infrastructure

Market players are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in their product offerings to improve screening & diagnosis, simulation, treatment planning, and care management

The integration of AI/ML has significantly improved clinical decision support, data mining, diagnosis, and imaging segments of oncology care. These algorithms can be used for image segmentation and detection of areas of clinical importance

According to Renal & Urology News, in February 2020, AI algorithms integrated with cancer care have had a positive impact on brachytherapy effectiveness on men with prostate cancer

The massive piling & accumulation of cancer-related data, increasing need for timely diagnosis, and high demand for tailor-made cancer treatment plans are boosting the adoption of AI/ML into oncology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Trends In Market Penetration

3.4 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

3.4.2 Increasing Investments And Strategic Initiatives In Radiation Therapy

3.4.3 Increasing Number Of Radiotherapy Centers And Hospitals Adopting Technologically Advanced Radiotherapy Machines And Software

3.4.4 Rising Adoption Of Ai/Ml In Oncology Software

3.4.5 Real-Time Monitoring And Tracking Of Cancer Progression

3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1 Shortage Of Healthcare Personnel In Information Technology And Radiology Sector

3.5.2 Capital Intensive Market

3.5.3 Cybersecurity And Privacy Concerns

3.6 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers: Low

3.6.2 Bargaining Power Of The Buyers: Low

3.6.3 Threat Of Substitution: Low

3.6.4 Threats Of New Entrants: Low

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.7 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Industry Analysis - PEST

3.7.1 Political And Legal Landscape

3.7.2 Economic And Social Landscape

3.7.3 Technology Landscape

3.8 Reimbursement Scenario

3.8.1 U.S.

3.9 Pricing Analysis

3.10 Types Of Business Models For Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems-Case Study

3.11 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.12 Impact Of COVID - 19 On Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market



Chapter 4 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Component Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

4.1.1 Auto-Contouring Software

4.1.1.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For Auto-Contouring Software, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Multi-Modality Software

4.1.2.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For Multi-Modality Software, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.3 PET/CT Deformable Software

4.1.3.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For Pet/Ct Deformable Software, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.4 DICOM-RT Software

4.1.4.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For Dicom-Rt Software, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2 List Of Key Players In Component Segment



Chapter 5 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Technique Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030

5.2 3D Image Reconstruction

5.2.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For 3d Image Reconstruction, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 In-Room Imaging

5.3.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For In-Room Imaging, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Image Registration Using Graphics Processor Unit (GPU)

5.4.1 Revenue Estimates And Forecasts For Image REGISTRATION USING GPU, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 List Of Key Players In Technique Segment



Chapter 6 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 7 Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Component And By Technique



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Elekta AB

8.1.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.2 MIM Software, Inc.

8.1.2.1 Company Overview

8.1.2.2 Financial Performance

8.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.3 Prowess, Inc.

8.1.3.1 Company Overview

8.1.3.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

8.1.4.1 Company Overview

8.1.4.2 Financial Performance

8.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.5 Raysearch Laboratories

8.1.5.1 Company Overview

8.1.5.2 Financial Performance

8.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 List of Other Companies



