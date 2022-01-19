U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Insights on the Broadband Services Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AT&T, Verizon Communications and Embarq Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadband Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Broadband Connection (Fiber Optic, Wireless, Satellite, Cable, DSL), By End-user (Business, Household), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global broadband services market size is estimated to reach USD 706.94 billion by 2028. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rapidly escalating demand for broadband services due to their ability to offer higher date access to the internet using a wide spectrum of technologies is a major growth propeller for the market.

The market is positioned to register strong growth over the forecast period, driven primarily by the steep demand in the market. The high demand is supported by proactive government initiatives, technological advancements for improved user convenience, consumer awareness, and increased usage of devices such as mobile phones, tablets, MIDs, and eBooks-requiring a broadband connection. The internet speed and widespread availability of broadband services are notable growth contributors.

Some of the key market trends in the global market for broadband services include the following: strategic usage of broadband pre-registration indices to collect market data regarding price, engineering decisions, and user preferences; online registration of broadband services makes the process transparent and user-friendly; electronic signature in registration documents and validation of identity proofs aids in maintaining an automatic contract status and limits malpractice; system integration is increasingly emphasized to offer a one-stop-shop service for all marketing, mails, management, installation, and customer support needs; and finally, B2C models are increasingly focused on impacting crowd mentality to attract a larger customer base.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered a positive impact on broadband services as digital consumption has witnessed a sharp rise over the last few weeks. Work-from-home concepts in most businesses, online classes in education formats, higher usage of video calls for conferences and personal uses, online shopping of essential items, and higher viewership of entertainment content have notably increased the requirement for broadband services. Investment in companies to adopt digital channels for product promotion and sales is also likely to surge in the near future. Besides speed, add-on services are a key attraction for customers, thereby leveling up the competitive rivalry in the market.

Broadband Services Market Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the wide-scale usage of broadband services.

  • Fiber optics dominated the broadband connection segment due to its speedy connection, large-scale adoption, and continuously evolving technology.

  • Wireless broadband services are positioned to demonstrate double-digit growth momentum over the forecast period.

  • Increased adoption of broadband services during COVID-19 has prominently augmented market growth and fuelled the digital revolution in business models.

  • The prominent industry players operating in the market are Comcast; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon Communications, Inc.; and Cox Communications, Inc..

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2017 - 2028
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Broadband Services Broadband Connection Outlook
4.1. Broadband Services Market, By Broadband Connection, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Fiber Optic
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3. Wireless
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.4. Satellite
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.5. Cable
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.6. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Broadband Services End User Outlook
5.1. Broadband Services Market, By End User, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Business
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Household
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Broadband Services Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Vendor Landscape
7.2. Company Profiles
7.2.1. Comcast
7.2.1.1. Company overview
7.2.1.2. Financial performance
7.2.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.1.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.2. Time Warner Cable, Inc.
7.2.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2.2. Financial performance
7.2.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.2.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.3. Cox Communications, Inc.
7.2.3.1. Company overview
7.2.3.2. Financial performance
7.2.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.3.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.4. Singtel
7.2.4.1. Company overview
7.2.4.2. Financial performance
7.2.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.5. AT&T
7.2.5.1. Company overview
7.2.5.2. Financial performance
7.2.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.6. Verizon Communications, Inc.
7.2.6.1. Company overview
7.2.6.2. Financial performance
7.2.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.7. Qwest Communications International, Inc.
7.2.7.1. Company overview
7.2.7.2. Financial performance
7.2.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.8. Embarq
7.2.8.1. Company overview
7.2.8.2. Financial performance
7.2.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.9. Bell Canada Enterprises, Inc.
7.2.9.1. Company overview
7.2.9.2. Financial performance
7.2.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.2.10. Sprint Nextel
7.2.10.1. Company overview
7.2.10.2. Financial performance
7.2.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.10.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afs2uo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


