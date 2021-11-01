U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,692.93
    -284.67 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.88
    +25.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Insights on the Building Materials Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ambuja Cements, ATCO and Boral Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Materials Market Research Report by Structure, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Building Materials Market size was estimated at USD 271.98 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 286.23 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% reaching USD 376.72 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building Materials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Building Materials Market, including Aditya Birla Group, Ambuja Cements, Anhui Conch Cement, Asia Cement, Atad Steel Structure Corporation, ATCO, Athabasca Minerals, Atlas Concrete, Beijing Jinyu Group, Boral Limited, Buzzi Unicem SpA, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material Company, CRH PLC, CSR Limited, Dyckerhoff AG, Everest Industries Ltd., Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Lindab Group, Memaar Building Systems, Norsteel Buildings, PEB Steel Buildings, and PEBS Pennar.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building Materials Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building Materials Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building Materials Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building Materials Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building Materials Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Building Materials Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Building Materials Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing building construction in the residential sector
5.2.2. Growing industrializarion leading to development of commercial buildings
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Concerns associated with the building material cost
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Housing for low and middle income families across developing countries
5.4.2. Use of green building materials and the growing trend of energy-efficient structures
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Limited availabilty of raw materials in nature

6. Building Materials Market, by Structure
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Multi-Story
6.3. Single-Story

7. Building Materials Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Commercial
7.3. Infrastructure
7.4. Residential
7.5. Warehouses & Industrial

8. Americas Building Materials Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Building Materials Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Materials Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Aditya Birla Group
12.2. Ambuja Cements
12.3. Anhui Conch Cement
12.4. Asia Cement
12.5. Atad Steel Structure Corporation
12.6. ATCO
12.7. Athabasca Minerals
12.8. Atlas Concrete
12.9. Beijing Jinyu Group
12.10. Boral Limited
12.11. Buzzi Unicem SpA
12.12. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
12.13. China National Building Material Company
12.14. CRH PLC
12.15. CSR Limited
12.16. Dyckerhoff AG
12.17. Everest Industries Ltd.
12.18. Heidelberg Cement
12.19. Lafarge Holcim
12.20. Lindab Group
12.21. Memaar Building Systems
12.22. Norsteel Buildings
12.23. PEB Steel Buildings
12.24. PEBS Pennar

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92lwuv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-building-materials-global-market-to-2026---featuring-ambuja-cements-atco-and-boral-among-others-301413077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsU.S. Steel Corp. is of

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • Why Franklin Resources Shares Are Soaring Today

    An encouraging glimpse at last quarter's growth and plans for a brilliant acquisition have stoked investors, though perhaps a bit too much.

  • Dow Jones Up As Yellen Makes This Demand; Apple, Microsoft Struggle; Amazon Falls Amid Space Move

    The Dow Jones rose even as Microsoft and Apple stock fell. Janet Yellen made a new debt demand. Amazon stock took a dive amid a new space move.

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.

  • Better Buy: Magnite vs. PubMatic

    Adtech companies help advertisers effectively deliver ads to a targeted audience by using technology to make the process more efficient and valuable. Instead of an advertiser placing ads in front of a broad audience like in a newspaper, adtech companies find the most efficient places for advertisers to place their ads.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.