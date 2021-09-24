U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Bump Cutter Market (2021 to 2027) - by Material Type, Tool Width, End-user and Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bump Cutter Market, By Material Type (Sand/Cement, Calcium Sulfate, and Synthetic Resin), By Tool Width (0-2.4m, 2.5-4.0m, <4.0m), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global bump cutter market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. A bump cutter is used for leveling the concrete surface and it cuts down the extra layer of the surface to smoothen it down. It significantly reduces the time spent in the floor leveling process and is economical. A bump cutter is generally used to level the floor of large surfaces to quickly finish the task and move on to other crucial tasks. The rise of construction activities and the development of infrastructure is influencing the growth of the market.

The growing population around the globe and the strong economic growth is expected to increase the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford quality homes. The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is increasing the construction of more residential and commercial spaces. The bump cutter is used after the concrete floor has been floated. The growing demand for commercial spaces to cater to the working population is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. The growing disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford quality living conditions with the polished floor.

The global bump cutter market is segmented into material type, tool width, end user, regional distribution, and company. On the basis of regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of a large population pool and the ongoing construction projects in the developing countries is contributing to the bump cutter market growth. Supportive government policies promoting the construction activities and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are influencing the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the global bump cutter market are AB Lindec, Topall Impex, Indis Floors India Pvt. Ltd., Brockwhite Construction Materials, Kraft Tool Co., Sydney Tools Pty Ltd, DK Plant Sales, Wagman Metal Products Inc, Beton Tools, Heger GmbH Diamond Tools, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bump cutter market from 2016 to 2019.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global bump cutter market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global bump cutter market based on material type, tool width, end user, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global bump cutter.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global bump cutter market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bump cutter market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bump cutter market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bump cutter market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bump Cutter Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

6. Global Bump Cutter Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others)
6.2.2. By Size (Small, Medium & Large)
6.2.3. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure)
6.2.4. By Application (Construction Materials, Road Construction, Roof Insulation, Bridge Sub-Structure, Void Filling, and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Bump Cutter Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Bump Cutter Market Outlook

9. Europe Bump Cutter Market Outlook

10. South America Bump Cutter Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Bump Cutter Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Aercon AAC
14.2.2. UAL Industries Ltd.
14.2.3. Mannok
14.2.4. H+H International A/S
14.2.5. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
14.2.6. Xella Group
14.2.7. Biltech Building Elements Ltd.
14.2.8. CSR Ltd.
14.2.9. Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd.
14.2.10. Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w7r07

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-bump-cutter-market-2021-to-2027----by-material-type-tool-width-end-user-and-region-301384744.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

