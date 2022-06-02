U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Global Market to 2027 - by Process, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market size reached US$ 53.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) refers to a business process outsourcing (BPO) solution used for outsourcing and automating information technology (IT)-based organizational tasks. It is deployed through the web or cloud-based platforms and is commonly used for supply chain and human resource management, sales and marketing, accounting and finance-related operations. BPaaS can also be connected to various services, such as platform-as-a-service (Paas), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), to provide access to high-quality technological solutions that aid in improving the efficiency and productivity of the organization. As a result, BPaaS solutions find extensive applications across various industries, such as healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, education, media and entertainment

The increasing requirement for automating business processes through remote delivery models across organizations is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. BpaaS solutions aid in enhancing the cost-effectiveness, document management, transparency, productivity and operational efficiency of the enterprises. In line with this, the widespread product adoption by medium and large-sized enterprises is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of business analytics, advanced process automation software, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in streamlining processes and functions, such as record keeping, derivative processing and reconciliations.

Additionally, the increasing requirement for digital database services in banks and other financial institutions to remotely manage databases and access information is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance data security, along with significant improvements in information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Conduent Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited and Wipro Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Process
6.1 Human Resource Management
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Accounting and Finance
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Analytics
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Supply Chain Management
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Digital Asset Management
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 Private
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Public
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
9.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Healthcare
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing and Retail
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Accenture plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Capgemini SE
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cognizant
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Conduent Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Fujitsu Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 HCL Technologies Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Oracle Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 SAP SE
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Tech Mahindra Limited
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Wipro Limited
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oht2w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-global-market-to-2027---by-process-deployment-mode-organization-size-industry-vertical-and-region-301560370.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

