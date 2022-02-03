U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.52
    -81.86 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,270.85
    -358.48 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,026.71
    -390.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.07
    -27.44 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0132 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0700 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    +0.4200 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,791.28
    -678.24 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.18
    -3.87 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Insights on the Camera Module Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Focus Type, Interface, Pixels, Process, Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camera Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global camera module market reached a value of US$ 36.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 63.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A camera module is designed to capture photographic or video type images. It forms an integral component of sensor simulation, which validates camera-based assistance and automated driving functions. A camera module involves lens, infrared filter (IR filter), aperture, digital signal processing (DSP), and a soft board, which allows for camera simulation based on the light propagation and measurement of the imager chip. In addition to this, it can be used to extend the functionality of the camera for data processing algorithms and include custom models. As a result, a camera module is being widely used in video conferencing, security systems, and real-time monitoring as a video input device

The increasing demand for consumer electronics represents the key factor driving the global camera module market growth. This can be attributed to its extensive utilization in smartphones, tablets, interior navigation, satellite space imaging, and picture storage. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the associated benefits of camera module over conventional charged-coupled device (CCD) sensors, such as lower power consumption, faster frame rate, and cost-effectiveness, is catalyzing the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, is further facilitating the need for advanced security and surveillance systems.

This, in turn, is intensifying the product adoption across smart homes, government buildings, and commercial complexes, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Other than this, the emergence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has escalated the demand for high-definition (HD) cameras in the military sector. Besides this, the development of advanced internet technology, improvement of network speed, and the continuous maturity of photographic imaging device technology are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ams AG, Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell E Holdings Inc., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation, OFILM Group Co. Ltd., Partron Co. Ltd., Primax Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group), Sharp Corporation, STMicroelectronics and Toshiba Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global camera module market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global camera module market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the focus type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pixels?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global camera module market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Camera Module Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Image Sensors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 CMOS Image Sensors
6.1.2.2 CCD Image Sensors
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Lens Modules
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Voice Coil Motors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Focus Type
7.1 Fixed Focus
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Autofocus
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Interface
8.1 Camera Serial Interface
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Camera Parallel Interface
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Pixels
9.1 Up to 7 MP
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 8 to 13 MP
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Above 13 MP
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Process
10.1 Flip-Chip Camera Module
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Chip-On-Board Camera Module
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Consumer Electronics
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Automotive
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Security and Surveillance
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Aerospace and Defense
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 ams AG
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.2 Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.3 Cowell E Holdings Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.4 LG Innotek Co. Ltd.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 LITE-ON Technology Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 OFILM Group Co. Ltd.
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.7 Partron Co. Ltd.
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Primax Electronics Ltd.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.9 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Sharp Corporation
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 STMicroelectronics
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.12 Toshiba Corporation
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12.3 Financials
17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mye0cx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-camera-module-global-market-to-2027---by-component-focus-type-interface-pixels-process-application-and-region-301474925.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Meta stock presenting ‘very good buying opportunity’ for long-term investors: Strategist

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research Mark Mahaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech stocks following Meta and Spotify earnings.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged 24% in January

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) took it on the chin again in January, falling another 24.8% for the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It follows a 23% crash in December, meaning the solid state battery maker has lost more than three quarters of its value from its November 2021 high. The passage of the infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden had sent QuantumScape's shares soaring as $10.3 billion in the massive $1 trillion plan was specifically targeted toward electric car grid and battery-related investments.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • Oil giant Shell posts huge profit, airlines ask to drop COVID testing, Tesla recalls 817K cars

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights top business news as Shell posts highest quarterly profit in eight years, U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to remove testing requirements, and Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over a seat belt alert.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.