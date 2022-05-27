Insights on the Cancer Cachexia Global Market to 2027 - by Therapeutics, Mode of Action, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer cachexia market reached a value of US$ 1.88 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.53 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cancer cachexia refers to a multifactorial, host-phagocytic, wasting syndrome that is characterized by systematic inflammation, involuntary loss of lean body mass, negative protein balance, loss of appetite and muscle atrophy. It is caused due to the occurrence of various chronic diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Cancer cachexia can be treated with the utilization of various therapeutics, such as progestogen, corticosteroid, and combination therapy. Amongst these, a progestogen is a synthetic or natural steroid hormone that improves appetite and promotes weight gain, whereas corticosteroid assists in mitigating inflammation and suppressing overactive immune systems.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and cachexia, especially amongst the rising geriatric populations, is facilitating the demand for advanced therapeutic treatment and drugs, which in turn, is primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of novel therapeutic drugs to treat cancer cachexia.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of patients toward combinational therapies for improving lean body mass (LBM) through pharmacological, non-pharmacological therapies and clinical trials is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the extensive utilization of several appetite stimulants, such as megestrol acetate, dexamethasone, and methylprednisolone, for improving digestion is also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, significant technological advancements that are emphasizing on the development of effective medicines for cancer cachexia treatment are further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the numerous favorable initiatives being undertaken by the government bodies of various countries and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for sensitizing people regarding the causes of cancer cachexia, their symptoms and benefits of using advanced treatments are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AAVogen Inc., Actimed Therapeutics Ltd., Aphios Corporation, Artelo Biosciences Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), Helsinn Healthcare SA, Merck & Co. Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Tetra Bio-Pharma.



