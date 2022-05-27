U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Cancer Cachexia Global Market to 2027 - by Therapeutics, Mode of Action, Distribution Channel and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cancer cachexia market reached a value of US$ 1.88 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.53 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cancer cachexia refers to a multifactorial, host-phagocytic, wasting syndrome that is characterized by systematic inflammation, involuntary loss of lean body mass, negative protein balance, loss of appetite and muscle atrophy. It is caused due to the occurrence of various chronic diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Cancer cachexia can be treated with the utilization of various therapeutics, such as progestogen, corticosteroid, and combination therapy. Amongst these, a progestogen is a synthetic or natural steroid hormone that improves appetite and promotes weight gain, whereas corticosteroid assists in mitigating inflammation and suppressing overactive immune systems.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and cachexia, especially amongst the rising geriatric populations, is facilitating the demand for advanced therapeutic treatment and drugs, which in turn, is primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of novel therapeutic drugs to treat cancer cachexia.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of patients toward combinational therapies for improving lean body mass (LBM) through pharmacological, non-pharmacological therapies and clinical trials is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the extensive utilization of several appetite stimulants, such as megestrol acetate, dexamethasone, and methylprednisolone, for improving digestion is also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, significant technological advancements that are emphasizing on the development of effective medicines for cancer cachexia treatment are further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the numerous favorable initiatives being undertaken by the government bodies of various countries and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for sensitizing people regarding the causes of cancer cachexia, their symptoms and benefits of using advanced treatments are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AAVogen Inc., Actimed Therapeutics Ltd., Aphios Corporation, Artelo Biosciences Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), Helsinn Healthcare SA, Merck & Co. Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Tetra Bio-Pharma.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global cancer cachexia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer cachexia market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutics?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of action?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global cancer cachexia market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cancer Cachexia Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Therapeutics
6.1 Progestogens
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Corticosteroids
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Combination Therapy
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Action
7.1 Appetite Stimulators
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Weight Loss Stabilizers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospital Stores
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail Pharmacy
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Pharmacy
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AAVogen Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Actimed Therapeutics Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Aphios Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Artelo Biosciences Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Helsinn Healthcare SA
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Tetra Bio-Pharma
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6mh9e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cancer-cachexia-global-market-to-2027---by-therapeutics-mode-of-action-distribution-channel-and-region-301556683.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

