U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.50
    +68.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,073.00
    +471.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,533.50
    +266.50 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.60
    +31.30 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.16
    -1.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.30
    -21.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.75
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0084 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    -3.55 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3179
    +0.0081 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8710
    +0.2070 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,072.13
    +3,192.54 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.31
    +76.81 (+8.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.21
    +138.10 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Insights on the Cancer Pain Global Market to 2030 - Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Government Support Worldwide are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cancer Pain Market

Global Cancer Pain Market
Global Cancer Pain Market

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Pain Market, By Drug Type, By Disease Indication, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer pain market accounted for a market size of USD 6,716.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,951.2 Million by 2030, at a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The global cancer pain market is expected to grow owing to various factors such as the niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing prevalence of cancer pain is also estimated to boost the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2021, around 20-50% cancer patients suffer from pain.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 15.5 million cancer survivors (those who have had a cancer diagnosis) were alive in the United States in 2016, with that figure predicted to rise to over 20 million by 2026. Despite the driving factors, accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide

With the growing prevalence of cancer, the awareness for the disease as well as the associated pain is also increasing. This is also leading to the rising healthcare expenditure for diagnosis and treatment of the cancer associated pain. According to the OECD, the preliminary estimates of healthcare spending for a group of 16 OECD countries jumped to about 9.9% of GDP in 2020. Therefore, the rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cancer pain market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 4 major players is near about 35%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) for creating cloud-based solutions for improving the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicines for clinical trials testing. The company enhanced the company's position in the market.

Marketed and Emerging Drugs

There are many marketed drugs in the market by various companies. For instance, ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride) by Janssen Ortho, LLC; Hydromorphone Hydrochrloride by Janssen Korea, Ltd, Oxycodone by Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Lazanda (Fentanyl) by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Many market players are also investing in various research and development activities for development of more effective drugs for the treatment of cancer pain. Some of the emerging drugs include Morphine sulfate by Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporatio, Resiniferatoxin by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Pregabalin by Institut Cancerologie de l'Ouest/Grunenthal GmbH. Sorrento's resiniferatoxin received FDA clearance for proceeding with its Phase 2 clinical study for using epidural resiniferatoxin for treatment of intractable pain associated with advanced cancer.

The global Cancer pain market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global cancer pain market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Cancer Market Growth Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2030

  • Epidemiology & Patient Population; 8MM Incident Patient Population of Cancer Pain

  • Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: U.S., EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, China, and India

  • Treatment & Management of Cancer Pain: Treatment Guidelines, WHO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management. ESMO Guidelines for Cancer Pain Management

  • Marketed Drugs: ULTRAM (Tramadol Hydrochloride)-Janssen Ortho, LLC - Product Description, Other Development Activities, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Hydromorphone Hydrochloride (HCl)-Janssen Korea, Ltd; Oxycodone-Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Lazanda (Fentanyl)-Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Emerging Drugs: Morphine Sulfate-Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporation-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Clinical Development, Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity, Safety & Efficacy, product Profile; Resiniferatoxin-Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.; Pregabalin-Institut Cancerologie de I'Quest/Grunenthal GmbH

The global Cancer pain market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cancer pain Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cancer pain Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Cancer pain Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cancer pain Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cancer pain Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Cancer pain Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Cancer pain Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Cancer Pain Market

Chapter 3. Introduction
3.1. Cancer Market Growth Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030
3.2. PEST (Political, Economic, Social, Technological) Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Cancer Pain Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturers
4.1.3. Distributor
4.1.4. End Users
4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Trends
4.3.2. Growth Drivers
4.3.3. Challenges/ Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment
4.4.1. Activity Mapping of Top Players (Ansoff's Matrix)
4.5. Market Growth and Outlook
4.5.1. Market Growth Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2030
4.5.1.1. ASTUTE Analysis
4.5.1.2. Optimistic Outlook
4.5.1.3. Reserved Outlook
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.6.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
4.6.2. Industry Best Practices
4.7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.7.1. Key Findings
4.7.2. Epidem and Market Methodology
4.7.3. 8MM Incident Patient Population of Cancer Pain
4.8. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cancer Pain
4.8.1. United States Epidemiology
4.8.2. EU5 Epidemiology
4.8.3. Japan Epidemiology
4.8.4. China Epidemiology
4.8.5. India Epidemiology
4.8.6. Treatment and Management of Cancer Pain
4.8.7. Unmet Needs
4.8.8. Marketed Drugs
4.8.8.1. ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride): Janssen Ortho, LLC
4.8.8.1.1. Product Description
4.8.8.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
4.8.8.1.3. Clinical Development
4.8.8.1.4. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
4.8.8.1.5. Safety and efficacy
4.8.8.1.6. Product Profile
4.8.8.2. Hydromorphone Hydrochloride (HCI): Janssen Korea, Ltd.
4.8.8.3. Oxycodone: Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
4.8.8.4. Lazanda (Fentanyl):Insys Therapeutics, Inc.
4.8.9. Emerging Drugs
4.8.9.1. Morphine Sulfate: Tetra Bio-Pharma/Cognitive Research Corporation
4.8.9.1.1. Product Description
4.8.9.1.2. Other Development Activities
4.8.9.1.3. Clinical Development
4.8.9.1.4. Clinical Trials Information
4.8.9.1.5. Safety and Efficacy
4.8.9.1.6. Product Profile
4.8.9.2. NanaBis: Medlab Clinical/George Clinical Pty Ltd & WriteSource Medical Pty Ltd
4.8.9.3. Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
4.8.9.4. Pregabalin: Institut Cancerologie de l'Ouest/Grunenthal GmbH

Chapter 5. Competition Dashboard
5.1. Market Concentration Rate
5.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2019
5.3. Competitor Benchmarking

Chapter 6. Global Cancer Pain Market Analysis, By Drug Type
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue - US$ Mn)
6.2.1. Opioids/Narcotics
6.2.1.1. Morphine
6.2.1.2. Fentanyl
6.2.1.3. Others
6.2.2. Non-Opioids
6.2.2.1. Acetaminophen
6.2.2.2. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
6.2.3. Nerve Blocks

Chapter 7. Global Cancer Pain Market Analysis, By Disease Indication
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue - US$ Mn)
7.2.1. Lung Cancer
7.2.2. Colorectal Cancer
7.2.3. Breast Cancer
7.2.4. Prostate Cancer
7.2.5. Blood Cancer
7.2.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Cancer Pain Market Analysis, By Region/Country

Chapter 9. North America Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 10. Europe Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 13. South America Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 14. The US Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 15. The UK Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 16. Germany Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 17. France Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 18. Italy Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 19. Spain Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 20. China Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 21. Japan Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 22. India Cancer Pain Market Analysis

Chapter 23. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
23.1. Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc.
23.2. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
23.3. CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals)
23.4. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
23.5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
23.6. Mundipharma International Limited
23.7. Orexo AB
23.8. Pfizer Inc.
23.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
23.10. Roche Holding AG
23.11. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouxrwr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Bitcoin Tops $41K After Yellen's Crypto Statement Inadvertently Published Early

    Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss said based on Yellen's remarks the impending crypto order is positive and supports responsible innovation.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary

    The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies defying U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo said in an interview published on Tuesday. Washington is threatening to add companies to a trade blacklist if they skirt new export curbs against Russia, as it ramps up efforts to keep a vast array of technology out of the country that invaded Ukraine last month.

  • Bitcoin Tops $42,000 as Yellen Lauds ‘Historic’ Crypto Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin jumped above $42,000 amid a sharp rally in digital tokens, spurred by optimism about a sweeping U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called “historic.”Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushe

  • Why SunPower's Shares Popped 22.9% Today

    Shares of residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 22.9% in trading on Tuesday as the entire solar industry rallied. The solar industry move today was driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout for the energy industry. Today, Shell announced that it would stop buying Russian oil after making a purchase last week and the U.S. banned Russian oil imports.

  • Why 'money will never be the same' after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

    The fallout from the crisis in Eastern Europe may hurt traditional assets, but benefit crypto.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.