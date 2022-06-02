U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Insights on the Car E-hailing Global Market to 2031 - Players Include Uber Technologies, Gett, Lyft and Grab

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car E-hailing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This recent report on the car e-hailing market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the car e-hailing market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.

This study on the car e-hailing market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the car e-hailing market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

This report answers these questions and more about the car e-hailing market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Car E-hailing Market

  • How much value will the car e-hailing market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

  • What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for car e-hailing market?

  • What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall car e-hailing market?

  • What are the indicators expected to drive the car e-hailing market?

  • What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the car e-hailing market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the major advancements witnessed in the car e-hailing market?

  • How regulatory norms affected the market for car e-hailing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/ Taxonomy
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Drivers
2.2.2. Restraints
2.2.3. Opportunity
2.3. Market Factor Analysis
2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.3.2. SWOT Analysis
2.4. Regulatory Scenario
2.5. Key Trend Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.7. Profit Margin Analysis
2.8. Gig Economy - The Case of E-Hailing Companies
2.8.1. Positive and Negative Trend Analysis
2.9. Breakdown of Key Stakeholders (Motivating Factors and Opportunities)
2.9.1. E-Hailing companies/Moderators
2.9.2. Drivers
2.9.3. Passengers
2.10. Value Chain Analysis
2.10.1. Relationship dependency between key players
2.10.2. Challenges faced by drivers due to unfair policies of e-hailing companies
2.11. Initiatives by e-hailing companies to protect labor rights
2.12. Countries with regulations for e-hailing
2.12.1. Overview of processes followed to establish regulations
2.13. Concerns of industry participants with new regulations
2.14. Case Studies
2.14.1. Change in business model of e-hailing company - Uber grants worker status to drivers in the U.K.
2.14.2. Formation of trade union by drivers and its value creation - Formation of union by drivers in India
2.15. Data Privacy in Car E-Hailing Market - Impact Analysis of Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) act

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Car E-Hailing Market

4. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Car Type
4.1. Market Snapshot
4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
4.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Car Type, 2017?2031
4.2.1. Micro Car
4.2.2. Mini Car
4.2.3. Sedan
4.2.4. Premium Car
4.2.5. SUV

5. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Distance Travel
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
5.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Distance Travel, 2017?2031
5.2.1. Short Distance Ride
5.2.2. Long Distance Ride

6. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Device
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
6.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Device, 2017?2031
6.2.1. GPS Navigation Devices
6.2.2. Smartphones
6.2.3. Computers or Laptops

7. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Connectivity
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
7.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Connectivity, 2017?2031
7.2.1. Wi-Fi
7.2.2. 4G/5G
7.2.3. Broadband
7.2.4. Others

8. Global Car E-Hailing Market, by Region
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
8.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. South America

9. North America Car E-Hailing Market

10. Europe Car E-Hailing Market

11. Asia Pacific Car E-Hailing Market

12. Middle East & Africa Car E-Hailing Market

13. South America Car E-Hailing Market

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020
14.2. Company Analysis for each player
14.2.1.1. Company Overview, Company Footprints, Service Locations, Service Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share

15. Company Profile/ Key Players
15.1. Uber Technologies, Inc.
15.1.1. Company Overview
15.1.1.1. Company Footprints
15.1.1.2. Service Locations
15.1.2. Service Portfolio
15.1.3. Competitors & Customers
15.1.4. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.5. Recent Developments
15.1.6. Financial Analysis
15.1.7. Profitability
15.1.8. Revenue Share
15.2. Gett
15.3. Lyft, Inc.
15.4. Grab
15.5. Ola
15.6. GoJek
15.7. Careem
15.8. Via
15.9. BlaBla Car
15.10. Bridj
15.11. GoKid
15.12. Hitch
15.13. Shenzhou Zhuanche
15.14. Yidao Yongche
15.15. Sidecar
15.16. Didi Chuxing
15.17. Curb
15.18. Ztrip
15.19. NextNow
15.20. Bolt
15.21. Other Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bv4cl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-car-e-hailing-global-market-to-2031---players-include-uber-technologies-gett-lyft-and-grab-301560316.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

