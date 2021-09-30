U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

Insights on the Car-as-a-service Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car-as-a-service Market by Propulsion Type, End Use and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Car-as-a-service refers to fixed durational contract based mobility solution along with integrated services. Car-as-a-service is a complete service solution mainly minimizing the acquisition cost of the vehicle and providing cost-effective solution on the shorter run. Under the scope of the research, car-as-a-service deals with the various solution car rental, car leasing, and car subscription services. Market participants of the car-as-a-service is providing solution to the corporate as well as private end consumers mainly end-to-end services including vehicle procurement, repair and maintenance services, fleet management, insurance and vehicle remarketing. In the recent years, the traction towards digitalization and operational cost effectiveness of the transportation solution is increasing in the recent years, which is expected to support the growth for car-as-a-service market in the recent years. Fleet management is one of the crucial factor for the service providers to maintain the competitive offerings.

The report on the global car-as-a-service market focuses on the current market trends and future growth opportunities of various propulsion types such as IC powered vehicle, and electric vehicle. In addition, the report provides information on end use such as private, and corporate. Moreover, it focuses on various vehicle types including multi utility vehicle (MUV), sports utility vehicle (SUV), economical car, executive car, and luxury car. In addition, it analyzes the current trends of car-as-a-services across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global car-as-a-service market include BMW Group, Daimler AG, Facedrive Inc., Fair Financial Corp., Ford Motor Company, Lyft Inc, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt Ltd., The Hertz Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volvo Car Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global car-as-a-service market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market share analysis, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Flexibility and convenience of car-as-a-service
3.5.1.2. The car-as-a-service model is cost-efficient compared to buying the car ownership in shorter duration
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Mileage restrictions of car-as-a-service drawback for the long term transportation need
3.5.2.2. Obsolescence of the aged fleet
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Development of a strong digital platform to operate the services effectively
3.5.3.2. Expansion of dealer network for better reach or effective provide services
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CAR-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1. IC powered vehicle
4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.1.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2. Electric vehicle
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CAR-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY END USE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Private
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.1. Corporate
5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.1.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CAR-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Luxury car
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Executive car
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Economical car
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Sports utility vehicle (SUV)
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.1. Multi utility vehicle (MUV)
6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.1.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CAR-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. BMW GROUP
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. R&D expenditure
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. SWOT Analysis
8.1.8.1. STRENGTHS
8.1.8.2. WEAKNESSES
8.1.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES
8.1.8.4. THREATS
8.2. DAIMLER AG
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. R&D expenditure
8.2.7. Business performance
8.2.8. SWOT Analysis
8.2.8.1. STRENGTHS
8.2.8.2. WEAKNESSES
8.2.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES
8.2.8.4. THREATS
8.2.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. FACEDRIVE INC.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. FAIR FINANCIAL CORP.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Product portfolio
8.5. FORD MOTOR COMPANY
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. R&D expenditure
8.5.7. Business performance
8.5.8. SWOT Analysis
8.5.8.1. STRENGTHS
8.5.8.2. WEAKNESSES
8.5.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES
8.5.8.4. THREATS
8.6. LYFT, INC.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.7. PRIMEMOVER MOBILITY TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.8. THE HERTZ CORPORATION
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Operating business segments
8.8.5. Product portfolio
8.8.6. Business performance
8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Toyota Motor Corporation
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. R&D expenditure
8.9.7. Business performance
8.9.8. SWOT Analysis
8.9.8.1. STRENGTHS
8.9.8.2. WEAKNESSES
8.9.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES
8.9.8.4. THREATS
8.9.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. VOLVO CAR CORPORATION
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. R&D expenditure
8.10.6. Business performance
8.10.7. SWOT Analysis
8.10.7.1. STRENGTHS
8.10.7.2. WEAKNESSES
8.10.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES
8.10.7.4. THREATS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miahjd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


