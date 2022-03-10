Insights on the Carbon Footprint Management Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Higher Energy Consumption is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Footprint Management Market - Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market valued at USD9289.64 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project a robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.30% and reach USD16411.66 million by 2027F, owing to rapidly increasing in initiatives by corporates for environmental sustainability and increasing demand for clean energy consumption by industries.

The market growth is estimated on the grounds of increasing demand for clean energy and increasing concerns regarding degrading environment. Also, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and higher energy consumption by the industries are also actively driving the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the upcoming five years. Carbon footprint management is a complete system of solutions and services that keeps a check over increasing carbon emissions and managing its quantity in the environment to save the environment from degradation.

The system is also incorporated to raise awareness, quantifying the emissions, advancing various methods to reduce the cost of carbon emission management services, along with managing the cloud services recording and analyzing data related to carbon footprint. Transportation industry along with the factories, manufacturing units, and power houses, generate large amount of carbon emissions. Adoption of carbon footprint management system to control the emissions, is also supporting the market growth in next five years. Moreover, rising awareness about the increasing greenhouse gases, carbon emissions, and their ill effects over environment, and lives of living beings are also substantiating the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the future five years.



Carbon footprint is the amount of total greenhouse gas emissions caused by an event, individual, organization, service, place, or product. Greenhouse gases, including the carbon-containing gases carbon dioxide and methane, can be emitted by burning fossil fuels or land clearance, or burning wood, and through transportation, and other services. Carbon footprint management system deals with the modulation of these greenhouse gases.



The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, transportation, building & construction, and others. Energy & utilities segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years in the grounds of increasing demand for carbon emission management. Higher emissions of carbon and greenhouse gases from the power generation industries, and energy generation infrastructures, are further aiding the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the next five years.



IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., SAP SE, Dakota Software Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., ProcessMAP Corporation, IsoMetrix, Sphera, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon, Carbon Trust, Greenstone+ Limited, Cority, Engie SA, Schneider Electric SE, Accruent are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market based on component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

