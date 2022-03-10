U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.25
    -33.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,995.00
    -270.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,585.25
    -149.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.10
    -22.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.35
    +4.65 (+4.28%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.40
    +18.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.41
    -1.72 (-4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3158
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9620
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,066.00
    -3,195.11 (-7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.41
    -50.93 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.62
    -64.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Insights on the Carbon Footprint Management Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Higher Energy Consumption is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Footprint Management Market - Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market valued at USD9289.64 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project a robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.30% and reach USD16411.66 million by 2027F, owing to rapidly increasing in initiatives by corporates for environmental sustainability and increasing demand for clean energy consumption by industries.

The market growth is estimated on the grounds of increasing demand for clean energy and increasing concerns regarding degrading environment. Also, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and higher energy consumption by the industries are also actively driving the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the upcoming five years. Carbon footprint management is a complete system of solutions and services that keeps a check over increasing carbon emissions and managing its quantity in the environment to save the environment from degradation.

The system is also incorporated to raise awareness, quantifying the emissions, advancing various methods to reduce the cost of carbon emission management services, along with managing the cloud services recording and analyzing data related to carbon footprint. Transportation industry along with the factories, manufacturing units, and power houses, generate large amount of carbon emissions. Adoption of carbon footprint management system to control the emissions, is also supporting the market growth in next five years. Moreover, rising awareness about the increasing greenhouse gases, carbon emissions, and their ill effects over environment, and lives of living beings are also substantiating the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the future five years.

Carbon footprint is the amount of total greenhouse gas emissions caused by an event, individual, organization, service, place, or product. Greenhouse gases, including the carbon-containing gases carbon dioxide and methane, can be emitted by burning fossil fuels or land clearance, or burning wood, and through transportation, and other services. Carbon footprint management system deals with the modulation of these greenhouse gases.

The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, transportation, building & construction, and others. Energy & utilities segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years in the grounds of increasing demand for carbon emission management. Higher emissions of carbon and greenhouse gases from the power generation industries, and energy generation infrastructures, are further aiding the growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in the next five years.

IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., SAP SE, Dakota Software Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., ProcessMAP Corporation, IsoMetrix, Sphera, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon, Carbon Trust, Greenstone+ Limited, Cority, Engie SA, Schneider Electric SE, Accruent are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market based on component, deployment mode, type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Footprint Management Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Key Factors for Selecting Vendor
5.3. Customer Satisfaction
5.4. Preferred Mode of Deployment
5.5. Key Challenges Faced

6. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Solution vs Service)
6.2.1.1. By Service (Professional vs Managed)
6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise vs Cloud)
6.2.3. By Type (Product Focused Carbon Footprint vs Corporate Carbon Footprint)
6.2.4. By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company (2021)
6.3. Market Map (By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region)

7. North America Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

9. Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

11. South America Carbon Footprint Management Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Company Profiles
14.1. IBM Corporation
14.2. Wolters Kluwer N.V.
14.3. SAP SE
14.4. Dakota Software Corporation
14.5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
14.6. ProcessMAP Corporation
14.7. IsoMetrix
14.8. Sphera
14.9. Natural Capital Partners
14.10. VelocityEHS
14.11. Aurecon
14.12. Carbon Trust
14.13. Greenstone+ Limited
14.14. Cority
14.15. Engie SA
14.16. Schneider Electric SE
14.17. Accruent

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ywuof

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Euro holds firm as investors await ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data

    The euro held most of its overnight gains on Thursday, having posted its steepest daily jump in nearly six years after a meeting between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministers and easing oil prices took some of the recent panic out of markets. Traders are waiting on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day for any signs on how Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect monetary policy. U.S. inflation figures are also due, which could further guide expectations for the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m