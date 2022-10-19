U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,546.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,209.25
    +10.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.20
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.50
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.11
    -0.26 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1239
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6350
    +0.4480 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,219.09
    -323.51 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.25
    -3.49 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Insights on the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Global Market to 2030 - Bio-based Carboxylic Acids to Open Significant Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carboxylic acid-based ester market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The reaction of alcohol with a carboxylic acid results in the formation of compounds that have a pleasant aroma and are known as esters based on carboxylic acids.

Recently, there has been a considerable increase in demand for carboxylic acids-based esters because of their ability to replace hazardous air pollutants (HAP) in the composition of paints, coatings, inks, cosmetics, and personal care products. This trend began around a year ago. Because of their high level of solubility and moderate rate of evaporation, esters derived from carboxylic acids are frequently utilised as solvents in the production of paints and coatings.

Increasing Demand from End User Industries is Strongly Fuelling the Market Growth

The increase in the construction and building industry in emerging economies is leading to an increase in the demand for the paints and coatings industry, which is fuelling the market growth of the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market. This increase in demand is a direct result of the rise in the construction and building industry in emerging economies.

In addition, consumers are more interested in cosmetics, and rising levels of knowledge regarding personal care items such as moisturiser are driving the expansion of the market for carboxylic acid-based esters. In addition, the expansion of the fragrances and deodorants business, as well as the food industry. Esters derived from carboxylic acids are frequently used in the food and beverage industry to enhance the flavour and aroma of the products they are added to. Food technologists will often utilise either a natural ester or a blend of synthetic esters to create

It is projected that demand for paints and coatings would increase as a result of robust growth in the worldwide building and construction industry. It is anticipated that the expansion of the manufacturing industry in developing economies like China, India, Brazil, and other countries in the ASEAN region will considerably contribute to the growth of the market for carboxylic acids-based esters during the forecast period.

In a same vein, there is a growing demand for printing inks all over the world, particularly in the packaging industry. Because of this, a number of companies that make packaging, particularly those that package food, are noticing a variety of changes in the final items they produce.

Fluctuating Raw Material Cost to Remain as the Key Restraining Factor

It is anticipated that fluctuations in the cost of raw materials would be a primary factor that will impede the expansion of the market for carboxylic acids-based esters. Because of their petrochemical origin and the wide variations in short-term supply and demand, the prices of a number of the raw materials, including acetic acid, propionic acid, butyric acid, ethanol, butanol, and propanol, are vulnerable to change.

In addition, the stringent regulations that have been placed on oil and gas extraction by a number of regulatory organisations have had an effect on the price of crude oil, which has in turn had an effect on the prices of carboxylic acids and their esters.

Bio-based Carboxylic Acids to Open Significant Opportunities During the Forecast Period

It is projected that bio-based carboxylic acids-based esters will create an enormous opportunity in the industry. As a result of the demand from customers for bio-based chemicals, a number of businesses have opted to make esters through processes that are both bio-based and non-toxic. As a direct consequence of this, a number of businesses are moving toward the utilisation of bio-based feedstock and vegetable oil, in addition to their esters, as solvents in a variety of end-user sectors.

Ethyl Acetate Accounted for the Largest Share Among Other Products in 2021

Ethyl acetate is the product that accounted for the largest share of the market for carboxylic acid-based esters in 2021. It finds widespread application as a solvent in a variety of industries, including those dealing with paints and coatings, printing inks, cosmetics and personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. There are a few more esters that fall into the category of niche product sectors within the market for carboxylic acids-based esters.

These esters include geranyl propionate, propyl propanoate, ethyl butanoate, methyl butanoate, butyl isovalerate, and geranyl isovalerate. These are most commonly employed in the flavouring and fragrance industries. In addition, the application industries of paints and coatings, printing inks, and medicines all use a solvent that is a mixture of ethyl acetate and butyl acetate. This mixture is called ethyl butyl acetate.

Paints and Coating Dominated the Application Market in 2021

The demand for esters as solvents has increased as a direct result of the growing market for industrial and architectural paints and coatings. Increasing focus on infrastructure especially in emerging economies has led to the increase in demand on paints and coating market. These factors contributed to the dominance of paints and coating segments in 2021. Additionally, cosmetics and personal care segment is the fastest growing market that is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

APAC Global Leader Contributed to Over Half of Market Revenues in 2021

APAC held over 50% of the market for carboxylic acids-based esters in 2021, making it the world's most dominant region in this sector. Because of the concentration of significant important players in the region, the market for carboxylic acids-based esters is dominated by Asia-Pacific. During the duration of the forecast, the expansion of the market for carboxylic acids-based esters in the area will be further boosted by the rise in the applications of carboxylic acids-based esters. Europe is the world's second-largest market for esters that are based on carboxylic acids.

It is projected that the growing demand for carboxylic acids-based esters in the paints and coatings application will considerably fuel the growth of the ethyl acetate and butyl acetate product categories in Europe. It is anticipated that rising demand for perfumes and other products containing fragrances will be a key growth factor in North America. In 2021, Latin America ranked as the world's second-fastest growing consumer of carboxylic acids-based esters. Similar is the case with other growing markets such as Middle East and Africa.

Intensifying Competition During the Forecast Period

The market for carboxylic acids-based esters on a global scale is highly fragmented. Key companies dominating this market include Celanese, Sasol, Eastman Chemical, Jiangsu Sopo, Jinyimeng Group, Shanghai Wujing Chemical, INEOS, Green Biologics, Wacker Chemie, and Yip's Chemical Holdings. Others companies considered in the report also include Wacker Chemie and Yip's Chemical Holdings. The report will reveal the key strategies adopted by top tier companies to enhance their market share in the highly competitive market.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes
3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Technology Landscape
3.7.4. Legal Landscape
3.7.5. Social Landscape
3.8. Heptalysis Analysis
3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Ethyl acetate
4.3.2. Geranyl propionate
4.3.3. Propyl propanoate
4.3.4. Ethyl butanoate
4.3.5. Methyl butanoate
4.3.6. Butyl isovalerate
4.3.7. Geranyl isovalerate

5. Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Paints and coatings
5.3.2. Printing inks
5.3.3. Cosmetics and personal care
5.3.4. Pharmaceuticals
5.3.5. Flavors and fragrances
5.3.6. Others.

6. North America Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile
11.1. Celanese
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Portfolio
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Sasol
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Portfolio
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. Eastman Chemical
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Portfolio
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Jiangsu Sopo
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Portfolio
11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.5. the Jinyimeng Group
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Portfolio
11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.6. Shanghai Wujing Chemical
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Portfolio
11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.7. INEOS
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Portfolio
11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.8. Green Biologics
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Portfolio
11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.9. Wacker Chemie
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Product Portfolio
11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.10. Yip's Chemical Holdings
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financial Performance
11.10.3. Product Portfolio
11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxq4gw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Netflix Soars; Why Elon Musk May Be Extra Bullish On Tesla Earnings Call

    Futures: Netflix soared on subscribers gains. ASML, ISRG were strong too. Elon Musk may be extra bullish on the Tesla earnings call.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corn

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • P&G warns investors to reject mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corp.

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co. is warning shareholders to reject a lowball offer by a Canadian investment firm.

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • IBM’s Earnings Will Be the Latest Read on Tech Spending. Expect Some Mess.

    IBM is set to provide investors with a fresh look at the state of enterprise technology spending when it reports third-quarter financial results late Wednesday. There is growing concern that tighter corporate IT spending will pressure results across the enterprise technology landscape. Corporate personal computer sales are slowing and there has been a flurry of cautious commentary from the software sector as some projects get pushed out and more deals draw closer scrutiny from boards and senior management.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe's largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML shares rose 5.6% to 426.40 euros at 0716 GMT.

  • ASML Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

    The Dutch supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry said it expects U.S. chip export control regulations to have a 'limited' effect on shipments in 2023.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]