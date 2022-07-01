U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Insights on the Ceiling Fan Global Market to 2027 - by Region, End-use, Product Type, Fan Size and Distribution Channel

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Ceiling Fan Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling fan market reached a value of US$ 10.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Ceiling fans refer to electrically powered mechanical devices that are suspended from the ceiling of a room to circulate air. They induce evaporative cooling and slow movement into the still, thereby cooling the hot air in the room effectively. Ceiling fans have hub-mounted rotating paddles which move much slower when compared with electric desk fans. They are highly preferred by consumers due to their advantageous properties over air-conditioners like high energy-efficiency, better shelf-life, low power consumption and cost-effectiveness.

Global Ceiling Fan Industry Drivers:

  • Growth in the housing sector is boosting the demand for ceiling fans, especially in the developing economies. For instance, the governments of China and India are coming up with new schemes to provide shelter to the low- and middle-income groups. In addition to this, development in the commercial real estate, hospitality and retail sectors are bolstering the market growth.

  • The demand for ceiling fans has been rapidly increasing due to rising income levels of the consumers and increasing availability of electricity. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing premium products such as lighting fans, decorative fans, etc. which offer higher margins, thereby increasing their profitability.

  • The governments of various emerging countries have set up the goal of providing electricity to the remote rural areas which is expected to influence the demand for ceiling fans in the upcoming future. For instance, India has aimed to supply electricity to more than a million households.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of various small and large ceiling fan manufacturers. Some of the leading players in the market are:

  • Emerson Electric Co

  • Hunter Fan Company

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

  • Broan-NuTone LLC

  • Shell Electric Holdings Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What will be the ceiling fan market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
2. What are the global ceiling fan market drivers?
3. What are the major trends in the global ceiling fan market?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceiling fan market?
5. What was the global ceiling fan market size in 2021?
6. What is the global ceiling fan market breakup by end-use?
7. What is the global ceiling fan market breakup by type?
8. What is the global ceiling fan market breakup by fan size?
9. What is the global ceiling fan market breakup by distribution channel?
10. What are the major regions in the global ceiling fan market?
11. Who are the leading ceiling fan manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Ceiling Fan Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Fan Size
5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Research and Development
5.12.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.12.4 Manufacturing
5.12.5 Marketing
5.12.6 Distribution
5.12.7 End-Use
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 India
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 European Union
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 United States
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Brazil
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Standard Fan
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Decorative Fan
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 High Speed Fan
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Energy Saving Fan
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Fan Size
9.1 Small
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Medium
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Large
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Offline Stores
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Online Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Ceiling Fan Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Manufacturing Process
11.3 Detailed Process Flow
11.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate
11.5 Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Taxation and Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jytpr9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


