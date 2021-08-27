U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Insights on the Cell Analysis Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Analysis Type, Techniques, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell analysis market reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cell analysis refers to an umbrella term for a wide variety of technologies that are utilized to study genetic and phenotypical characteristics of a cell. Its objective is to gain insights into the mechanisms of cellular functionality that requires an understanding of the cellular components, such as the DNA, RNA, protein content and cellular metabolites. Cell analysis is typically done to understand population heterogeneity, identifying minority sub-populations of interest, as well as discovering unique characteristics of individual cells. It further aids in gene and protein identification, and epigenomics, as well as understanding the factors that underlie cell health, proliferation and death.

Cell analysis is utilized across academic and research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical, for studying stem cells, immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in-vitro fertilization. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer, are encouraging technological advancements in cell analysis. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation, a US-based company, announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) that will help researchers to understand the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune response. The increasing investments by governments of several nations in extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global cell analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell analysis market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the analysis type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global cell analysis market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cell Analysis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Flow Cytometry Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 qPCR Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cell Microarrays
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Microscopes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Spectrophotometers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Cell Counters
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 HCS Systems
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Analysis Type
7.1 Cell Identification
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cell Viability
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cell Proliferation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Cell Counting and Quality Control
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Cell Interaction
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Target Identification and Validation
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Single-Cell Analysis
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Market Trends
7.9.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Techniques
8.1 Molecular Approaches
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Image-Based Approaches
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research Institutes
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cell Culture Collection Repositories
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 BD Biosciences
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Danaher Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Illumina Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Merck KGaA
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Miltenyi Biotec
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Olympus Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Promega Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Sysmex Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cell-analysis-global-market-to-2026---by-product-analysis-type-techniques-end-user-and-region-301364332.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

