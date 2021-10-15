U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Insights on the Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Delta Surgical, Medtronic and Natus Medical Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Research Report by Type, Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market size was estimated at USD 258.02 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 271.23 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% reaching USD 354.93 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Delta Surgical Ltd, Dispomedica GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Moller Medical GmbH, Natus Medical, Inc., Sophysa SA, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Yushin Medical Co., Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising incidence of neurological disorders and increasing road accidents
5.2.2. Increasing prevalence of medical conditions
5.2.3. Rising concerns of aesthetics and natural appearance
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Lack of skilled workforce
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Advancements in medical technology
5.4.2. Growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of brain injuries
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Complications related to cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter

6. Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fully transparent
6.3. Semi transparent

7. Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Lumbar Drainage Catheter
7.3. Ventricular Drainage Catheter

8. Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Intracerebral hemorrhage
8.3. Subarachnoid hemorrhage
8.4. Traumatic Brain Injury
8.5. Traumatic Spinal Injury

9. Americas Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.2. Delta Surgical Ltd.
13.3. Dispomedica GmbH
13.4. Integra LifeSciences Corporation
13.5. Medtronic PLC
13.6. Moller Medical GmbH
13.7. Natus Medical, Inc.
13.8. Sophysa SA
13.9. Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
13.10. Yushin Medical Co., Ltd.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uki44z

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cerebrospinal-fluid-drainage-catheter-global-market-to-2026---featuring-delta-surgical-medtronic-and-natus-medical-among-others-301401346.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

