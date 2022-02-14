U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Insights on the Chiplets Global Market to 2031 - by Application, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Chiplets Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chiplets Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global chiplets market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global chiplets market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global chiplets market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global chiplets market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global chiplets market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global chiplets market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global chiplets market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in this study of Chiplets Market

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global chiplets market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in the type segment on the global chiplets market?

  • Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of chiplets in the next few years?

  • Which factors would hinder the global chiplets market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global chiplets market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market and Segments Definition
1.3. Market Taxonomy
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Assumption and Acronyms

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast
2.2. Regional Outline
2.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot
2.4. Competition Blueprint

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Economic Drivers
3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends
3.5.1. Demand Side
3.5.2. Supply Side
3.6. Regulatory Framework

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Semiconductor Industry
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Chiplets Market Analysis, by Application
5.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
5.1.1. Microprocessors (MPUs)
5.1.2. System-on-Chip (SOC) Device
5.1.3. Graphic Processing Units (GPUs)
5.1.4. Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs)
5.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

6. Global Chiplets Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
6.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031
6.1.1. Automotive Electronics
6.1.2. Consumer Electronics
6.1.3. Industrial Automation
6.1.4. Healthcare
6.1.5. Military
6.1.6. IT and Telecommunication
6.1.7. Others (Transportation, Energy & Power, etc.)
6.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry

7. Global Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
7.1.1. North America
7.1.2. Europe
7.1.3. Asia Pacific
7.1.4. Rest of the World
7.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

8. North America Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Europe Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Rest of the World Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Competition Assessment
12.1. Global Chiplets Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
12.1.1. Global Chiplets Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
12.1.2. Technological Differentiator

13. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
13.1. Advanced Micro Devices
13.1.1. Overview
13.1.2. Product Portfolio
13.1.3. Sales Footprint
13.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.1.6. Financial Analysis
13.2. Achronix
13.2.1. Overview
13.2.2. Product Portfolio
13.2.3. Sales Footprint
13.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.2.6. Financial Analysis
13.3. Intel Corp.
13.3.1. Overview
13.3.2. Product Portfolio
13.3.3. Sales Footprint
13.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.3.6. Financial Analysis
13.4. Marvell Technology Group
13.4.1. Overview
13.4.2. Product Portfolio
13.4.3. Sales Footprint
13.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.4.6. Financial Analysis
13.5. Netronome
13.5.1. Overview
13.5.2. Product Portfolio
13.5.3. Sales Footprint
13.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.5.6. Financial Analysis
13.6. NHanced Semiconductors, Inc.
13.6.1. Overview
13.6.2. Product Portfolio
13.6.3. Sales Footprint
13.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.6.6. Financial Analysis
13.7. NXP Semiconductors
13.7.1. Overview
13.7.2. Product Portfolio
13.7.3. Sales Footprint
13.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.7.6. Financial Analysis
13.8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
13.8.1. Overview
13.8.2. Product Portfolio
13.8.3. Sales Footprint
13.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.8.6. Financial Analysis
13.9. Xilinx
13.9.1. Overview
13.9.2. Product Portfolio
13.9.3. Sales Footprint
13.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.9.6. Financial Analysis
13.10. zGlue Inc.
13.10.1. Overview
13.10.2. Product Portfolio
13.10.3. Sales Footprint
13.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.10.6. Financial Analysis

14. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykvunc

