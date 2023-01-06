U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,810.25
    -10.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.39
    +0.72 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2520
    +0.8600 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,792.57
    -37.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.81
    -2.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.73
    +23.28 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Insights on the Choline Chloride Global Market to 2031 - Increasing Use of Choline Chloride in Personal Care and Pharmaceutical End-Use Industries Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Choline Chloride Market

Global Choline Chloride Market
Global Choline Chloride Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choline Chloride Market By Form, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global choline chloride market was valued at $494.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $916.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the global choline chloride market is driven by increase in use of choline chloride in personal care and pharmaceutical end-use industries. Choline chloride acts as a lipotropic agent which increase the transport and metabolism of lipids including synthesis of lipoprotein and also act as a nootropic agent, thus making it widely used during formulation of pharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical formulations require analyte for determination of the efficiency of the formulations. Several pharmaceutical reference standard are used for determination of analyte efficiency and these are known as secondary standards or certified reference materials.

Choline chloride is mainly used as certified reference material is the key market trend. In addition, pharma grade choline chloride is used widely as a raw material for production of pharma or biopharmaceutical cell culture media products drives the demand for the global market. Solvents are important intermediate compounds that are vital during purification of pharmaceutical excipients and products.

Moreover, growing concern over green chemistry has created immense opportunities for growth of bio-based solvents in pharmaceutical industry. Several studies suggest the efficiency and sustainability of choline chloride being used as solvent for pharmaceutical purification. All these factors have collectively surged the demand for global market.

However, there are several side effects associated with excessive use of human nutritional products containing choline chloride. As per the prescribed value, consumption of choline chloride containing human nutritional products is 3.5 grams per day. Excessive use over prescribed value leads to diarrhea and vomiting sensation. In addition, over usage leads to side effects during pregnancy and lactation period. Other side effects such as Congestive heart failure, Dehydration, Excessive sweating, and Respiratory acidosis, have been observed with consumption of large amount of human nutritional products containing choline chloride.

Choline chloride is used in oil and gas industry during exploration, production, and refining process. Choline chloride is used as an auxiliary chemical compound owing to its ability to stabilize machine shafts during exploration, deliver efficient bit cuttings, increase the underground safety and improves machine's rotational speed. Moreover, it can also be used as shale inhibitor in drilling fluids. Mainly potassium chloride (KCL) was used as clay stabilizer during oil and natural gas production and purification.

However, owing to choline chloride structural characteristics, effectiveness and environment friendly characteristics makes it viable stabilizers over other clay stabilizers drives the demand of the global market.

In addition, choline chloride tend to minimize the release of chloride content by 70%-75% making it widely adopted clay stabilizer over KCL. Clay stabilizers play important role during petroleum drilling and purification. However, KCL tend to escalate the inhibitory effect thereby hampering petroleum purity. The mass fraction of choline chloride is 1%-2% and contains inorganic salt is over 3% making it suitable to prohibit inhibitory effect is another considerable factor driving the demand of the global market.

The choline chloride market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. By form, the market is segregated into powder and liquid. By application, it is segregated into animal feed, oil and gas, human nutrition, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global chromatography resins market profiles leading players that include Cytiva Lifesciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sartorius AG, Generon, Tosoh Bioscience, Bio-Works, Repligen Corporation, LAF-Biotechnology, JNC Corporation, Anatrace Products LLC. The global chromatography resins market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the choline chloride market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing choline chloride market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the choline chloride market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global choline chloride market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

318

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$494.4 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$916.9 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Pricing Analysis
3.8.Regulatory Guidelines
3.9.Value Chain Analysis
3.10.Patent Landscape
3.11.Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET, BY FORM
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Powder
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Liquid
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Animal Feed
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Oil and Gas
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Human Nutrition
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Personal Care
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Others
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 ALGRY Quimica S.L
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Balaji Amines Ltd.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Balchem Inc.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 BASF SE
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Eastman Chemical Company
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 Imperial Group Limited
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Kemin Industries Inc.
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 Liaoning Biochem Co. Ltd.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Merck KGaA
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.11 Nuproxa Switzerland Ltd.
8.11.1 Company overview
8.11.2 Company snapshot
8.11.3 Operating business segments
8.11.4 Product portfolio
8.11.5 Business performance
8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.12 Pestell Nutrition Inc.
8.12.1 Company overview
8.12.2 Company snapshot
8.12.3 Operating business segments
8.12.4 Product portfolio
8.12.5 Business performance
8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.13 SDA Product
8.13.1 Company overview
8.13.2 Company snapshot
8.13.3 Operating business segments
8.13.4 Product portfolio
8.13.5 Business performance
8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.14 Spectrum Chemical
8.14.1 Company overview
8.14.2 Company snapshot
8.14.3 Operating business segments
8.14.4 Product portfolio
8.14.5 Business performance
8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.15 TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
8.15.1 Company overview
8.15.2 Company snapshot
8.15.3 Operating business segments
8.15.4 Product portfolio
8.15.5 Business performance
8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1vh5l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Tech stocks: It's 'still too early' to get back in, says UBS strategist

    Growth stocks led on the downside in 2022, but it's still not the time to buy them, say UBS strategists.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • CytomX shares surge more than 50% on Moderna partnership

    MARKET PULSE CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares soared more than 50% in the extended session Thursday after the small biotech company announced a partnership with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) CytomX shares were last up 57% after hours, following a 7.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Why a Long-Term Investor Is Sticking With Tesla and Cloud Stocks

    Dave Bujnowski, a portfolio manager for a century-old Scottish investment firm, says the key to stock market success is to patiently bet on companies exploiting significant technological or other change.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Stocks and US Futures Subdued Before Key Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and Wall Street equity futures struggled to maintain gains on Friday as traders braced for US job numbers due later that will help chart the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening. The dollar strengthened.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Trouble

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.