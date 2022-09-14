ReportLinker

IAM systems are designed to identify, authenticate, and authorize identities; enabling approved users and devices to access hardware, software, or other resources. The sub-segments within IAM include access management for workforce, customers, and non-human identities (machines, bots, IoT and other connected devices), identity governance administration (IGA), and privileged access management (PAM).

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insights for CISOs-Improving Security Posture with CIAM" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319532/?utm_source=GNW

This paper focuses on customer IAM (CIAM) — its contribution to achieving a robust enterprise security posture, why CISOs must be involved in choosing a CIAM vendor, and the parameters to consider when selecting the right fit.



Further division of CIAM into B2B, B2C and government/citizen identities is beyond the scope of this research.



CIAM systems verify external identities, and control access to applications and services.



Some CIAM outcomes overlap with overall security and identity mandates, but there are many other divergent expectations as compared to other IAM components.



CIAM is sometimes treated as an extension of workforce IAM, however the fundamental differences between the two require thorough examination before they choose an approach.



CIAM solutions are designed to secure customer journeys and enable seamless CX and engagement at scale across channels.



Protecting customer identities from fraud, breaches, and privacy violations is vital to retain customer trust and confidence.



Author: Deepali Sathe

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



