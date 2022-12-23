Insights on the Cleanroom Consumables Global Market to 2028 - Growing Demand from the Food Processing Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleanroom Consumables Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cleanroom consumables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% from 2022 to 2028.



The growth of the studied market is driven by the growing demand for cleanroom consumables from the healthcare industry, increased need for quality control in the manufacturing industry, and stringent cleanroom standards.



However, volatility in raw material prices and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market adversely affect this growth. On the other hand, a surge in the demand for cleanroom consumables from the food processing industry and the European Union's push to consolidate the semiconductor industry is expected to present some profitable opportunities for market growth.



Regional Outlook

The global cleanroom consumables market explores the countries in North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in the cleanroom consumables market and is expected to maintain its stronghold in the upcoming years. The healthcare sector in the region is witnessing immense growth.



Factors such as the growing population, along with the increasing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, increased affordability, infrastructure development for better quality care, enhanced implementation of advanced technologies, and access to remote locations, are driving the market for healthcare services. The use of cleanrooms, and thereby cleanroom consumables, is imperative in this field. The growth of the healthcare industry is thus driving the cleanroom consumables market in the APAC.



Competitive Outlook

The prominent companies in the cleanroom consumables market include Contec Inc, Cardinal Health Inc., Helapet, Aramark, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Berkshire Corporation, Superior Cleanroom Products LLC, Texwipe, Nitritex Ltd, E I Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Valutek, and Mar Cor.



DuPont de Nemours Inc (or DuPont) is a leading multinational company operating in various verticals. The company classifies its business into Nutrition and Biosciences, Electronics and Imaging, Transportation and Industrial, and Safety and Construction.

Story continues

Its cleanroom consumables product portfolio includes Tyvek IsoClean & Tyvek Micro-Clean 2-1-2 apparel, ProClean apparel, Sierra masks, and ProShield 30 and Dura-Trac shoe and boot covers.

The company's robust R&D capabilities have enabled it to increase its market share through the frequent launch of new & innovative products. It operates 209 manufacturing sites in over 40 countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Higher Use of Industrial Robots May Negatively Affect the Industry

2.1.2. Growing Demand from the Nanotechnology Industry

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Cleanroom Consumables Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Quality & Brand Name

2.4.3. Regulatory Compliance

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Regulatory Policies & Framework

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.9.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9.3. New Product Launches

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

2.10.2. Increased Need for Quality Control in the Manufacturing Industry

2.10.3. Strict Cleanroom Standards

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

2.11.2. Cyclical Nature of the Semiconductor Market

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Growing Demand from the Food Processing Industry

2.12.2. Push of the European Union to Consolidate the Semiconductor Industry



3. Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - by Product Type

3.1. Face Shields/Face Masks

3.2. Hoods

3.3. Footwear

3.4. Gowns/Overalls & Aprons

3.5. Gloves

3.6. Wipes

3.7. Disinfectants & Cleaning Products

3.8. Cleanroom Packaging

3.9. Other Product Types



4. Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - by End-User

4.1. Electronics & Semiconductor

4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.3. Food & Beverages

4.4. Defense & Aerospace

4.5. Medical

4.6. Automotive

4.7. Other End-Users



5. Global Cleanroom Consumables Market - Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Aramark

6.2. Berkshire Corporation

6.3. Contec Inc

6.4. E I Du Pont De Nemours & Company

6.5. Texwipe

6.6. Kimberly Clark Corporation

6.7. Cardinal Health Inc.

6.8. Nitritex Ltd

6.9. Superior Cleanroom Products LLC

6.10. Helapet

6.11. Valutek

6.12. Mar Cor



7. Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7mdcf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cleanroom-consumables-global-market-to-2028---growing-demand-from-the-food-processing-industry-presents-opportunities-301709629.html

SOURCE Research and Markets