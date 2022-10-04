U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Insights on the Clot Buster Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Such as Heart Attacks and Strokes is Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global clot buster drugs market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the surge in demand for effective pharmaceuticals for the immediate response to heart strokes.

Clot buster drugs are heart disease drugs that aid in the dissolution of blood clots caused by vein blockage, a common cause of strokes and heart attacks. Clot buster drugs, also known as thrombolytic therapeutics, are heart medications frequently administered under medical supervision in hospitals via intravenous injection. The use of these drugs aids in the prevention of ongoing heart damage during a heart attack or deterioration due to an ischemic stroke.

In the next five years, the global clot buster drugs market is expected grow due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the United States. The increasing number of strokes necessitates an immediate response to the situation, where clot buster drugs can help by dissolving the blood clot pooling in the veins, resulting in lower blood pressure.

The population's mortality rate is rising due to strokes, fueling the growth of the global clot buster drug market. Furthermore, increasing ischemic stroke risks in the global population is expected to support the growth of the global clot buster drugs market over the next five years.

The global clot buster drugs market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is divided into myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute ischemic strokes, and others. The acute ischemic strokes are expected to hold the largest share in the global clot buster drugs market owing to the rising incidences of ischemic strokes among the global population.

Key players operating in the global clot buster devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA, SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, Microbix Biosystems Inc, Crinos S.p.A., among others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global clot buster drugs from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global clot buster drugs market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the global clot buster drugs market based on type, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global clot buster drugs market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global clot buster drugs market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global clot buster drugs market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global clot buster drugs market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global clot buster drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clot Buster Drugs Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Preference, By Drug Type
5.2. Factors Contributing to Higher Demand of Clot Buster Drugs
5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Clot Buster Drugs
5.4. Brand Awareness

6. Clinical Trials
6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials
6.2. Completed Clinical Trials
6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials
6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis

7. Patent Analysis
7.1. Patent Granted (2016-2020)
7.2. Patent Applications Filed

8. Global Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Fibrin Specific Drugs v/s Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs)
8.2.1.1. By Fibrin Specific Drugs (Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Reteplase, Tenecteplase, Others)
8.2.1.2. By Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs (Urokinase, Streptokinase, Plasminogen Activating Complex)
8.2.2. By Application (Myocardial Infarction, Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Acute Ischemic Strokes, Others)
8.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
8.2.4. By Company (2021)
8.2.5. By Region
8.3. Product Market Map

9. North America Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook

10. Europe Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook

11. Asia-Pacific Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook

12. South America Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook

13. Middle East and Africa Clot Buster Drugs Market Outlook

14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
16.2. Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited
16.3. Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA
16.4. SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company
16.5. Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
16.6. Medac GmbH
16.7. Microbix Biosystems Inc
16.8. Crinos S.p.A.

17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8zibf

