Insights on the Cloud Technology Global Market to 2026
Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Cloud Technology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud-based contact centers market should reach $43.3 billion by 2026 from $14.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $12.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The global VoIP services market should reach $102.5 billion by 2026 from $85.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
We live in an era when knowledge-based economies are the norm. Information is a precious asset nowadays, and how we disseminate it affects how successful we are. We've come a long way in terms of how we communicate and trade information. Even so, the introduction of cloud technology solutions has been a game changer.
Cloud technology, or cloud computing, has revolutionized the way we store and distribute data. It has given users the ability to bypass the limitations of needing a physical device to share information, and it has opened a whole new world of online possibilities.
Cloud technology allows users to access and store data via the internet rather than a physical hard drive. Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox are a few cloud technology services. These cloud-based services keep all the data solely on the internet, which allows users to save up space on devices and imparts other advantages in terms of facilitating data sharing and collaboration. Cloud hosting is made possible by cloud technology. As the name implies, companies that specialize in cloud computing host their own cloud service.
Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of cloud technology provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance. This Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published in 2021 -
IFT239A Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.
IFT234A Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026.
IFT237A VoIP Services Market.
IFT232A Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (IFT239A)
Overview
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Introduction
Future of Cloud-Based Contact Centers
Market Dynamics
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Cloud-Based Contact Centers
Market Breakdown by Component
Overview
Solutions
Services
Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Overview
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Overview
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Chapter 3 Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026 (IFT234A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Introduction
Current Market and Future Expectations
Evolution of Video Conferencing Technology
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Conferencing
Market Dynamics
Video Conferencing Technology Trends
Video Conferencing Advanced Protocols and Codecs
Implementation of Video Conferencing Using WebRTC
Patent Analysis
Video Conferencing Architecture
Some Video Conferencing Use Cases
Market Breakdown by Solution
Introduction
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Introduction
On-premise
Cloud
Hybrid
Market Breakdown by System
Introduction
Integrated System
Telepresence System
Desktop System
Service-based Video Conferencing Systems
Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Corporate Communications
Training and Development
Marketing and Client Engagement
Chapter 4 VoIP Services Market (IFT237A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Summary
Study Highlights
Market Overview and Background
Market Overview
What is VoIP?
How Does It Work?
Evolution of VoIP
Main Features of VoIP
Comparison of PSTN vs. VoIP
Advantages and Disadvantages of VoIP
Advantages of Using VoIP Services for Businesses, Consumers and Service Providers
VoIP Classification
Regulatory Challenges
Market Dynamics
Trends in VoIP Services
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Market Breakdown by Call Type
Introduction
International VoIP
Domestic VoIP
Market Breakdown by Access Type
Introduction
Computer to Computer
Computer to Phone
Phone to Phone
Market Breakdown by Service Type
Introduction
SIP Trunking
Hosted IP PBX
Managed IP PBX
Market Breakdown by Medium
Introduction
Fixed
Mobile
Chapter 5 Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market (IFT232A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Summary
Market and Technology Background
Evolution of the Data Warehouse Industry
Key Trends in Data Warehouse as a Service
Platform Comparison Chart
Benefits of Data Warehouse as a Service
Geographic Location of the Data Warehouse
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunity
Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market
Regulatory Bodies for Data Warehouse as a Service Market
Market Breakdown by Type
Overview
Enterprise Data Warehouse
Operational Data Warehouse
Market Breakdown by Deployment Model
Overview
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Customer Analytics
Fraud Detection and Threat Management
Supply Chain Management
Asset Management
Others
Market Breakdown by Service
Overview
Data Integration and Migration
Data Cleaning
Administration, Support and Maintenance
