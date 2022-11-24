Insights on the Commercial Aircraft Windows and Windshields Global Market to 2032 - Featuring De Havilland Canada, GKN Aerospace and Mitsubishi Aerospace Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Windows and Windshields Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an 11-year forecast, from 2021 to 2032, of the global commercial aircraft window and windshield market. The market was worth $581.85 million in 2021 and, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, should see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The market segments are linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket. Aftermarket accounts for the highest market share, driven by the aircraft fleet in service. Demand for retrofit and linefit comes from historical and upcoming aircraft delivery. PPG Aerospace is the market leader, followed by GKN Aerospace and Saint-Gobain Aerospace, as these are the only 3 companies supplying windows and windshields to commercial aircraft.

The pandemic has drastically reduced passenger traffic, which halted the production plan of Mitsubishi Aerospace's SpaceJet, and De Havilland Canada ceased the production of Dash 8. No new clean sheet aircraft is expected during the forecast period, apart from China's C919.

The demand for new aircraft, which led to peak production levels in 2018 (pre-COVID-19), came from emerging economies, particularly China. Although it could take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, China and other Asian countries will remain the largest consumers of new aircraft.

The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones to help airlines control operational expenditure and maintenance costs. The Russo-Ukrainian war limits commercial aircraft window and windshield suppliers from continuing business with Russia due to stringent sanctions posed by the western world.

Companies Mentioned

De Havilland Canada

GKN Aerospace

Mitsubishi Aerospace

PPG Aerospace

Saint-Gobain Aerospace

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the size and state of the global commercial aircraft window and windshield market? What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?

What are the market drivers and restraints?

Which are the key vendors in the market, and how well are they positioned on the competitive landscape?

What are the major growth opportunities for commercial aircraft window and windshield suppliers?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Linefit Value Chain

Retrofit and Aftermarket Value Chain

Windshield Manufacturing Process

Segmentation

Key Vendors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Linefit

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Retrofit

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with eVTOL Aircraft Players

Growth Opportunity 2: Implementation of Industry 4.0

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration with Emerging Market Automotive OEMs

7. Next Steps

