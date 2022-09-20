U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Insights on the Commercial Drones Global Market to 2027 - by Weight, System, Product, Mode of Operation, Application, End-use and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global commercial drones market reached a value of US$ 16.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 71.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Commercial drones refer to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) employed for industrial purposes rather than personal or recreational usage. They are equipped with flight controlling computers, receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), thermal cameras and ultrasonic and collision avoidance sensors.

These technologies enable the vehicle to hover in place and create programmed movements. Commercial drones aid in mapping areas and collecting real-time data while surveying and performing high-quality aerial filming and photography.

As a result, they are used in various commercial applications, including risk mitigation, urban planning, farm management, weather monitoring, traffic controlling, green mapping, aerial imaging, and research and excavation. Currently, commercial drones are available in semi-autonomous, autonomous, and remote-operated types.

The widespread adoption of commercial drones across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for intelligent UAVs with high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors to perform various business-related operations. This, in turn, represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, the rapid expansion of several location-based services, such as e-commerce shipping, food delivery, tourism, and social networking, has further supplemented the product demand for speeding-up distribution procedures and tracking products.

Additionally, the introduction of smart commercial drones with built-in compliance technologies to provide effective flight control is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of the product with three-dimensional (3D) mapping, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) transponder solutions are propelling the market growth.

These systems assist in geographical mapping, tracking multiple objects, and providing analytical insights after capturing, processing, and transferring data. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of commercial drones in the agricultural sector to promote sustainable growth of crops by providing information to framers related to climate change is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeronavics Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, Delair, Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company), Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys), Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited) and Yuneec International.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global commercial drones market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial drones market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the weight?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global commercial drones market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Commercial Drones Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Weight
6.1 6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 2 Kg-25 Kg
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 25 Kg-150 Kg
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by System
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Airframe
7.1.2.2 Propulsion System
7.1.2.3 Payloads
7.1.2.4 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Product
8.1 Fixed Wing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rotary Blade
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
9.1 Remotely Operated
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Semi-Autonomous
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Autonomous
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Filming and Photography
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Inspection and Maintenance
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Mapping and Surveying
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Precision Agriculture
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Surveillance and Monitoring
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by End Use
11.1 Agriculture
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Delivery and Logistics
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Energy
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Media and Entertainment
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Real Estate and Construction
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Security and Law Enforcement
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Aeronavics Ltd.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 AeroVironment Inc.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Autel Robotics
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Delair
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company)
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 PrecisionHawk Inc.
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys)
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Skydio Inc.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11 Yuneec International
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wpc1k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-commercial-drones-global-market-to-2027---by-weight-system-product-mode-of-operation-application-end-use-and-region-301628530.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

