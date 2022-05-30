U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Commercial Helicopter Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Helicopter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global commercial helicopter market size is projected to reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growth in gas and oil excretion and exploration activities and increased demand for air ambulances for medical purposes are expected to be the market drivers.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of rotorcraft in commercial applications in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and the European region is boosting the market growth. The emergence of COVID-19 created a significant impact on the business, specifically in the U.S, Asia Pacific, and Europe region, impacting the demand for helicopters, resulting in, late deliveries, the allowance of minimal staff at production facilities, manufacturing closure, and minimal equipment availability across all markets.

Furthermore, there has been a recent rise in demand for customized and luxurious helicopters in the transportation sphere, which is expected to increase with a growing preference for luxury and enhanced comfort among high-end business travelers. There has also been a noticeable increase in the purchase of new helicopters for activities like training, tourism, Firefighting application, enforcement of the law, and particularly for replacing older fleets and widening the application base.

Additionally, an increase in demand for changes in operational requirements, fuel-efficient rotorcraft, and expiring warranties are the key factors anticipated to be drivers of the market over the forecast period for new helicopters.

The North America market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing demand for rotorcraft in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries. The Asia Pacific market was valued at the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the easing of space rules and the rise of the regional aviation sector, countries like India and China are likely to emerge as fast-growing markets.

Commercial Helicopter Market Report Highlights

  • Growing adoption of advanced rotorcraft for public safety, law enforcement, and other parapublic uses will likely create several market growth prospects.

  • Manufacturers intend to expand low-noise and environmentally sustainable rotorcraft as more stringent regulatory standards designed to regulate emissions and noise pollution are adopted in developed economies such as the U.S.

  • The government purchases helicopters for military and navy use like passenger transport and cargo, information on the battlefield, anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-submarine mines. For instance, In June 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation signed a USD 375 Million agreement with the Indian Navy to customize anti-submarine warfare 24 Sikorsky MH-60R aircraft.

  • Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as investment in indigenous aviation, relaxation of airspace restrictions, rising tourism demand for rotorcraft, and infrastructure development in emerging economies are expected to drive the growth of commercial helicopters in the region.

  • R&D activities are expected to create significant growth opportunities for companies specializing in advanced rotorcraft development, such as optional rotorcraft, tilt rotorcraft, and co-axial rotors. .

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary & Market Snapshot
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Size & Growth Prospect
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1. Industry analysis-Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat from new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PEST Analysis
3.6. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2018

Chapter 4. Commercial Helicopter Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.2. Helicopter Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2030
4.2.1. Light
4.2.1.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Medium
4.2.2.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.3. Heavy
4.2.3.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.4. Very Large
4.2.4.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Commercial Helicopter Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2030
5.2.1. Oil & Gas
5.2.1.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Transport
5.2.2.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.3. Medical Services
5.2.3.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.4. Law Enforcement & Public Safety
5.2.4.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2.5. Others
5.2.5.1. Market size estimates & forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Profiles
7.1.1. Airbus S.A.S.
7.1.1.1. Company overview
7.1.1.2. Financial performance
7.1.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.1.4. Recent developments
7.1.2. Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.
7.1.2.1. Company overview
7.1.2.2. Financial performance
7.1.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.2.4. Recent developments
7.1.3. Enstrom Helicopter Corp.
7.1.3.1. Company overview
7.1.3.2. Financial performance
7.1.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.3.4. Recent developments
7.1.4. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
7.1.4.1. Company overview
7.1.4.2. Financial performance
7.1.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.4.4. Recent developments
7.1.5. Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.
7.1.5.1. Company overview
7.1.5.2. Financial performance
7.1.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.5.4. Recent developments
7.1.6. Leonardo S.P.A.
7.1.6.1. Company overview
7.1.6.2. Financial performance
7.1.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.6.4. Recent developments
7.1.7. Lockheed Martin Corporation
7.1.7.1. Company overview
7.1.7.2. Financial performance
7.1.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.7.4. Recent developments
7.1.8. MD Helicopters, Inc.
7.1.8.1. Company overview
7.1.8.2. Financial performance
7.1.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.8.4. Recent developments
7.1.9. Robinson Helicopter Company
7.1.9.1. Company overview
7.1.9.2. Financial performance
7.1.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.9.4. Recent developments
7.1.10. Russian Helicopters, JSC
7.1.10.1. Company overview
7.1.10.2. Financial performance
7.1.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.1.10.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5tlov

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-commercial-helicopter-global-market-to-2030---featuring-korea-aerospace-industries-leonardo-and-lockheed-martin-among-others-301557393.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

