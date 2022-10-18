U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Insights on the Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Global Market to 2027 - Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A commercial floor scrubber or dryer is a floor cleaning device that is used for moping and scrubbing floors. It helps in cleaning light debris, dust, oil, grease, and floor stains. These professional cleaning products offer a more hygienic and efficient method of cleaning than traditional cleaning that uses water and mops.

Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.

Key Winning Imperatives
a) Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the market growth.
b) Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.
c) Several vendors are exploring ways to use IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a more personalized customer experience.
d) Autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities.

Market Trends

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.

Market Opportunities

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Players in the market are reducing their environmental impact by shifting toward sustainability. The mission is to recycle machinery, reduce plastic usage, and consume less water and energy.

Market Drivers

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety

Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public, commercial, and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical to society. All industrial sectors have stringent controls and regulations to ensure workers' and environmental safety.

Market Challenges

Low Industrialization & Penetration in Emerging Nations

The market for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and extensive commercial infrastructures. Industrial cleaning and janitorial services are mainly concentrated in developed industrial economies. Countries with lower industrial and poor economic growth have lesser demand for commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
2. What is the growth rate of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during 2022-2027?
3. Who are the major players in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
4. What are the growth factors in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
5. What are the latest trends in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Power Source
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Trends
7.3 Market Opportunities
7.3.1 Market Drivers
7.3.2 Market Challenges
7.4 Segment Review
7.5 Company & Strategies

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Covid-19 Scenario

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies
9.2 Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment
9.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
9.4 Growing Demand in Warehouse & Distribution Facilities

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development
10.2 Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry
10.3 Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety
10.4 Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning
10.5 Growing Contract Cleaning Services

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Growing Number of Rental Agencies
11.2 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries
11.3 Longer Replacement Cycles
11.4 Low Industrialization and Penetration in Emerging Nations

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Scrubbers - Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast
13.2.3 Other Scrubbers & Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast

14 Scrubbers
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Market by Geography
14.3 Walk-Behind
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Stand-On
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Ride-On
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 Sweepers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.2.1 Market by Geography
15.3 Walk-Behind
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Ride-On
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Manual
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Others
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Market by Geography
16.3 Combination Machines
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Single-Disc
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography

17 Power Source
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Battery
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 Market by Geography
17.4 Electric
17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.4.3 Market by Geography
17.5 Others
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.5.3 Market by Geography

18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Contract Cleaning
18.3.1 Market Overview
18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 Market by Geography
18.4 Food & Beverage
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.3 Market by Geography
18.5 Manufacturing
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.3 Market by Geography
18.6 Retail & Hospitality
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 Market by Geography
18.7 Transportation & Travel
18.7.1 Market Overview
18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.7.3 Market by Geography
18.8 Warehouse & Distribution
18.8.1 Market Overview
18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.8.3 Market by Geography
18.9 Healthcare
18.9.1 Market Overview
18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.9.3 Market by Geography
18.10 Education
18.10.1 Market Overview
18.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.10.3 Market by Geography
18.11 Government
18.11.1 Market Overview
18.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.11.3 Market by Geography
18.12 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
18.12.1 Market Overview
18.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.12.3 Market by Geography
18.13 Others
18.13.1 Market Overview
18.13.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.13.3 Market by Geography

19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Geographic Overview

20 North America

21 Europe

22 Apac

23 Middle East & Africa

24 Latin America

25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview

26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 Nilfisk
26.1.1 Business Overview
26.1.2 Product Offerings
26.1.3 Key Strategies
26.1.4 Key Strengths
26.1.5 Key Opportunities
26.2 Tennant
26.2.1 Business Overview
26.2.2 Product Offerings
26.2.3 Key Strategies
26.2.4 Key Strengths
26.2.5 Key Opportunities
26.3 Karcher
26.3.1 Business Overview
26.3.2 Product Offerings
26.3.3 Key Strategies
26.3.4 Key Strengths
26.3.5 Key Opportunities
26.4 Hako Group
26.4.1 Business Overview
26.4.2 Product Offerings
26.4.3 Key Strategies
26.4.4 Key Strengths
26.4.5 Key Opportunities
26.5 Factory Cat
26.5.1 Business Overview
26.5.2 Product Offerings
26.5.3 Key Strategies
26.5.4 Key Strengths
26.5.5 Key Opportunities

27 Other Prominent Vendors
27.1 Powr-Flite
27.1.1 Business Overview
27.1.2 Product Offerings
27.2 Numatic
27.2.1 Business Overview
27.2.2 Product Offerings
27.3 Amano
27.3.1 Business Overview
27.3.2 Product Offerings
27.4 Taski
27.4.1 Business Overview
27.4.2 Product Offerings
27.5 Bucher Industries
27.5.1 Business Overview
27.5.2 Product Offerings
27.6 Ipc
27.6.1 Business Overview
27.6.2 Product Offerings
27.7 Cleanfix
27.7.1 Business Overview
27.7.2 Product Offerings
27.8 Industrial Cleaning Equipment (Ice)
27.8.1 Business Overview
27.8.2 Product Offerings
27.9 Nss Enterprises
27.9.1 Business Overview
27.9.2 Product Offerings
27.10 Wetrok
27.10.1 Business Overview
27.10.2 Product Offerings
27.11 Bortek Industries
27.11.1 Business Overview
27.11.2 Product Offerings
27.12 Comac
27.12.1 Business Overview
27.12.2 Product Offerings
27.13 Tornado
27.13.1 Business Overview
27.13.2 Product Offerings
27.14 Fimap
27.14.1 Business Overview
27.14.2 Product Offerings
27.15 Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment
27.15.1 Business Overview
27.15.2 Product Offerings
27.16 Cimel
27.16.1 Business Overview
27.16.2 Product Offerings
27.17 Gadlee
27.17.1 Business Overview
27.17.2 Product Offerings
27.18 Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools
27.18.1 Business Overview
27.18.2 Product Offerings
27.19 Pacific Floorcare
27.19.1 Business Overview
27.19.2 Product Offerings
27.20 Eureka
27.20.1 Business Overview
27.20.2 Product Offerings
27.21 Boss Cleaning Equipment
27.21.1 Business Overview
27.21.2 Product Offerings
27.22 Hefter Cleantech
27.22.1 Business Overview
27.22.2 Product Offerings
27.23 Chaobao Cleaning Products
27.23.1 Business Overview
27.23.2 Product Offerings
27.24 Proquip
27.24.1 Business Overview
27.24.2 Product Offerings
27.25 Rcm
27.25.1 Business Overview
27.25.2 Product Offerings
27.26 Lavor
27.26.1 Business Overview
27.26.2 Product Offerings
27.27 Polivac
27.27.1 Business Overview
27.27.2 Product Offerings

28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways
28.2 Strategic Recommendations

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmbf2d

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmbf2d


