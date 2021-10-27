U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Insights on the Complex Fertilizers Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Adventz Group, Haifa Chemicals and Phosagro Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Complex Fertilizers Market Research Report by Crop, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Complex Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 44.94 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 47.88 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% reaching USD 66.95 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Complex Fertilizers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market, including Adventz Group, Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Inc, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (KK Birla), Coromandel International Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Eurochem Group AG, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Helena Chemical Company, ICL Fertilizers, Israel Chemicals Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED, NPK Expert, Phosagro, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Complex Fertilizers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Complex Fertilizers Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing demand for nutrient specific fertilizers
5.2.2. Rising requirement of high crop yield for biofuel production
5.2.3. Drastic growth in greenhouse developments
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Increasing influence of organic fertilizers
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing focus on higher agriculture yields
5.4.2. Rapid developments in fruit & vegetable trades
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Unstable raw material prices

6. Complex Fertilizers Market, by Crop
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cereals
6.2.1. Corn
6.2.2. Rice
6.2.3. Wheat
6.3. Fruits & Vegetables
6.4. Oilseeds
6.4.1. Canola
6.4.2. Soybean

7. Complex Fertilizers Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Complete Complex Fertilizers
7.2.1. N.P.K (10-26-26)
7.2.2. N.P.K. (12-32-16)
7.2.3. N.P.K. (15-15-15)
7.3. Incomplete Complex Fertilizers
7.3.1. Diammonium Phosphate
7.3.2. Monoammonium Phosphate
7.3.3. Monopotassium Phosphate
7.3.4. Potassium Nitrate

8. Americas Complex Fertilizers Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Complex Fertilizers Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Complex Fertilizers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Adventz Group
12.2. Agrium Inc.
12.3. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
12.4. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. (KK Birla)
12.5. Coromandel International Ltd.
12.6. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
12.7. Eurochem Group AG
12.8. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
12.9. Helena Chemical Company
12.10. ICL Fertilizers
12.11. Israel Chemicals Limited
12.12. J.R. Simplot Company
12.13. MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED
12.14. NPK Expert
12.15. Phosagro
12.16. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.
12.17. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
12.18. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA
12.19. The Mosaic Company
12.20. Yara International ASA
12.21. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a90ya3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-complex-fertilizers-global-market-to-2026---featuring-adventz-group-haifa-chemicals-and-phosagro-among-others-301410048.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

